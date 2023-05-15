Hindustan Hindi News
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में लॉ फील्ड के फ्रेशर्स के लिए लॉ क्लर्क ट्रेनी के 32 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली है। ये भर्ती एक साल के कॉन्ट्रेक्ट पर होगी जिसे आगे बढ़ाया भी जा सकता है। इन पदों के लिए www.allahabadhigh

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में लॉ क्लर्क ट्रेनी के पदों पर भर्ती, हर माह मिलेंगे 25000 रुपये
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 09:39 AM

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में लॉ फील्ड के फ्रेशर्स के लिए लॉ क्लर्क ट्रेनी के 32 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली है। ये भर्ती एक साल के कॉन्ट्रेक्ट पर होगी जिसे आगे बढ़ाया भी जा सकता है। इन पदों के लिए www.allahabadhighcourt.in पर जाकर 24 मई 2023 तक आवेदन किया जा सकता है। आवेदन 10 मई से जारी हैं।

योग्यता - कम से कम 55 फीसदी अंकों के साथ एलएलबी। एवं कंप्यूटर नॉलेज जैसे कि डाटा एंट्री, वर्ड प्रोसेसिंग व कंप्यूटर ऑपरेशंस। 

आयु सीमा - 21 से 26 साल। 1 जुलाई 2002 से 2 जुलाई 1997 के बीच का जन्म हो।  

वेतन - 25000/- प्रति माह

चयन 
आवेदको को सबसे पहले स्क्रीनिंग टेस्ट के लिए बुलाया जाएगा जो कि 4 जून 2023 को आयोजित होगा। पास उम्मीदवारों को इंटरव्यू के लिए बुलाया जाएगा। 

आवेदन फीस - 300 रुपये एवं बैंक चार्जेज

ध्यान रहे कि जो उम्मीदवार लॉ क्लर्क ट्रेनी  के तौर पर पहले काम कर चुके हैं वह इस पद के लिए फिर से आवेदन नहीं कर सकते। 

