UP Board: पांच दिन बाद आज से खुलेगा यूपी बोर्ड, दर्ज कराएं आपत्ति

Alakha Singhसंवाददाता,प्रयागराजSun, 30 Apr 2023 10:16 PM

UP Board Result 2023: 25 अप्रैल को यूपी बोर्ड की हाईस्कूल-इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित होने के पांच दिन बाद सोमवार से बोर्ड मुख्यालय और पांचों क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय खुलेंगे। सोमवार से बोर्ड मुख्यालय के साथ ही प्रयागराज, मेरठ, वाराणसी, बरेली और गोरखपुर क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय में ग्रीवांस सेल (सहायता कक्ष) खुल जाएगी। छात्र-छात्राएं परीक्षा से संबंधित अपनी समस्याओं (नाम, जन्मतिथि या विषय संशोधन) की शिकायत यहां दर्ज कराकर समाधान पा सकते हैं। परीक्षार्थी इंटरनेट से प्राप्त परिणाम की प्रति के साथ अपनी शिकायत साक्ष्य के साथ प्रत्यावेदन के रूप में संबंधित क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय में सुबह 10 से शाम पांच बजे तक जमा कर सकते हैं। ये सेल एक महीने तक सक्रिय रहती है। सचिव दिब्यकांत शुक्ल के अनुसार ग्रीवांस सेल में प्रार्थना पत्र देने वाले छात्रों की समस्याओं का समयसीमा के अंदर निराकरण होगा। सोमवार से ही स्क्रूटनी के आवेदन का भी कार्य शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

