हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरयूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा 2024 : अनिवार्य होगा आधार नंबर, स्कूलों को 20 मई तक करना होगा यह काम

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा 2024 : अनिवार्य होगा आधार नंबर, स्कूलों को 20 मई तक करना होगा यह काम
Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,प्रयागराजTue, 09 May 2023 05:13 PM

यूपी बोर्ड की हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए आधार नंबर को अनिवार्य किया जाएगा। फर्जीवाड़ा रोकने और गुड गवर्नेंस के उद्देश्य से छात्र-छात्राओं के आधार प्रमाणीकरण की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई है। महानिदेशक स्कूली शिक्षा विजय किरन आनंद की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में लिए गए निर्णय के क्रम में सबसे पहले 2023-24 सत्र में प्रवेश ले चुके कक्षा 10 व 12 के छात्र-छात्राओं का आधार प्रमाणीकरण कराया जाएगा। साथ ही कक्षा नौ व 11 में प्रवेश लेने वाले विद्यार्थियों के आधार को भी प्रमाणित करेंगे, ताकि अगले साल बोर्ड परीक्षा का फॉर्म भरते समय आधार नंबर को अनिवार्य किया जा सके। 

यूपी बोर्ड के सचिव दिब्यकांत शुक्ल ने सभी स्कूलों के प्रधानाचार्यों को निर्देशित किया है कि 10वीं-12वीं में प्रवेश ले चुके विद्यार्थियों की आधार संख्या, नाम की स्पेलिंग, जन्मतिथि, जेंडर व अन्य विवरणों का मिलान यूपी बर्ड की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड विवरणों से 20 मई तक करते हुए अपडेट कर लें। मिलान और आवश्यक संशोधन के लिए बोर्ड की वेबसाइट 11 मई से चालू हो जाएगी। इसी प्रकार यदि किसी छात्र या छात्रा के आधार कार्ड में ही उसके नाम की स्पेलिंग, जन्मतिथि, जेंडर में भिन्नता या त्रुटि है तो आधार कार्ड में संशोधन के लिए भी छात्र-छात्रा एवं अभिभावकों को निर्देशित कर दिया जाए ताकि समय रहते सभी विसंगतियों का निराकरण हो जाए।

दूर हुई यूपी बोर्ड की अड़चन
शासन से अनुमति मिलने के बाद यूपी बोर्ड के लिए कक्षा 9 से 12 तक के पंजीकरण में आधार अनिवार्य करने की अड़चन दूर हो गई है। पिछले साल बोर्ड ने कक्षा 9 से 12 तक के पंजीकरण में आधार अनिवार्य किया था। लेकिन शासन की अनुमति न होने और दबाव बढ़ने के बाद अनिवार्यता को समाप्त करना पड़ा था।

