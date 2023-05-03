Hindustan Hindi News
UP Atal Awasiya School admission : यूपी अटल आवासीय विद्यालय में दाखिले के लिए 25 मई तक करें आवेदन

यूपी के अटल आवासीय स्कूलों में पंजीकृत निर्माण श्रमिकों के बच्चों के अलावा, कोरोना काल में अनाथ हुए बच्चे और मुख्यमंत्री बाल सेवा योजना के लिए पात्र बच्चों को कक्षा 6 से 12 तक फ्री शिक्षा दिलाई जाएगी

Pankaj Vijayहिन्दुस्तान टीम,प्रयागराजWed, 03 May 2023 09:47 AM

UP Atal Awasiya School admission : यूपी में प्रयागराज के बेलहट कोरांव में बने अटल आवासीय विद्यालय में प्रवेश की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। प्रवेश परीक्षा 11 जून को होगी। आवेदन पत्र 25 मई तक अपने जिले के श्रम विभाग कार्यालय, खंड विकास अधिकारी, खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी के कार्यालय में जमा किया जा सकता है। इस विद्यालय में एक हजार छात्र-छात्राओं को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।  इन स्कूलों में पंजीकृत निर्माण श्रमिकों के बच्चों के अलावा, कोरोना काल में अनाथ हुए बच्चे और मुख्यमंत्री बाल सेवा योजना (सामान्य) के लिए पात्र बच्चों को कक्षा 6 से 12 तक नि:शुल्क शिक्षा दिलाई जाएगी

पहले सत्र में कक्षा छह से प्रवेश शुरू होगा। ऐसे में 80 बच्चों का ही दाखिला होगा। सीडीओ गौरव कुमार ने बताया कि मंडल के वो श्रमिक जिनका पंजीकरण बीओसी में एक अप्रैल 2020 के पहले हुआ है या जिनका पंजीकरण हुए तीन साल हो चुका है, उनके बच्चे आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

 ये बच्चे होंगे पात्र
- बीओसी बोर्ड में पंजीकृत ऐसे निर्माण श्रमिकों के बच्चे जिनका पंजीयन दिनांक एक अप्रैल 2020 के पहले हुआ हो।
- कोरोना के दौरान अनाथ हुए बच्चे, जिनका पंजीकरण महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग में हुआ हो।
- मुख्यमंत्री बाल सेवा योजना से आच्छादित बच्चे, जिनकी आयु 10 साल से 13 साल के बीच हो।
- बच्चों ने बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग के स्कूल से कम से कम पांचवीं तक की परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण की हो।
- बच्चों की जन्मतिथि एक मई 2010 से 30 अप्रैल 2013 के बीच होनी चाहिए।

यह महत्वकांक्षी परियोजना है। यहां बच्चों को वो सभी सुविधाएं मिलेंगी जो नवोदय विद्यालय के बच्चों को मिलती हैं। 

