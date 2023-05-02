UKPSC Calendar 2023: उत्तराखंड में 7 भर्ती परीक्षाओं के रिजल्ट इसी माह, देखें विभिन्न भर्तियों की एग्जाम डेट

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरUKPSC Calendar 2023: उत्तराखंड में 7 भर्ती परीक्षाओं के रिजल्ट इसी माह, देखें विभिन्न भर्तियों की एग्जाम डेट

UKPSC Calendar 2023: उत्तराखंड लोक सेवा आयोग की ओर से मई माह में सात महत्वपूर्ण परीक्षाओं के परिणाम जारी किए जाएंगे। कई परीक्षाओं के रिजल्ट जून में भी जारी करने को लेकर आयोग ने निर्णय लिया है।

Pankaj Vijayसंवाददाता,हरिद्वारTue, 02 May 2023 07:41 AM

UKPSC Calendar 2023: उत्तराखंड लोक सेवा आयोग की ओर से मई माह में सात महत्वपूर्ण परीक्षाओं के परिणाम जारी किए जाएंगे। कई परीक्षाओं के रिजल्ट जून में भी जारी करने को लेकर आयोग ने निर्णय लिया है। उत्तराखंड लोक सेवा आयोग में सोमवार को अध्यक्ष डॉ. राकेश कुमार की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई, जिसमें वार्षिक कैलेंडर के अनुसार परीक्षाओं के परीक्षा परिणाम जारी होने को लेकर निर्णय लिया गया। आयोग के अनुसार विभिन्न विभागों के अंतर्गत कनिष्ठ सहायक परीक्षा-2022 का परीक्षा परिणाम मई के प्रथम सप्ताह में जारी कर दिया जाएगा। वन आरक्षी परीक्षा-2022 का परीक्षा परिणाम मई के दूसरे सप्ताह में घोषित किया जाएगा। पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा का अंतिम चयन परिणाम मई के तृतीय सप्ताह में जारी होगा। परिवहन विभाग के अंतर्गत संभागीय निरीक्षक प्रारंभिक परीक्षा-2022 का परीक्षा परिणाम भी मई के तृतीय सप्ताह में जारी होगा।

राजस्व विभाग के अंतर्गत पटवारी-लेखपाल भर्ती परीक्षा का अंतिम चयन परिणाम, पीसीएस जे 2023 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा का परिणाम, लोअर पीसीएस जे की मुख्य परीक्षा का परिणाम भी मई माह के अंतिम सप्ताह में घोषित कर दिया जाएगा। 

इसके अलावा बंदी रक्षक परीक्षा-2022 की शारीरिक मापदंड एवं शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा का परिणाम जून माह में घोषित किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही 7 मई को होने वाली सहायक लेखाकार परीक्षा का परिणाम जून के प्रथम सप्ताह में जारी किया जाना प्रस्तावित किया गया है।

क्लिक कर देखें पूरा कैलैंडर

कैलेंडर के मुताबिक उपनिरीक्षक पुलिस, अग्निशमन अधिकारी ( द्वितीय) परीक्षा 2023 फिजकल टेस्ट मई में होंगे। सम्मिलित राज्य सिविल प्रवर अधीनस्थ सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 2 जुलाई 2023 से होगी। सम्मिलित राज्य अवर अधीनस्थ सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 2023, सफाई निरीक्षक प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 2023 कर एवं राजस्व निरीक्षक प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 2023 का आयोजन 23 जुलाई से होगा। 

UkpscUKSSSC