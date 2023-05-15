यूजीसी वेबसाइट कल से उत्साह पोर्टल में जाएगी बदल, चेयरमैन करेंगे लॉन्च

Hindustan Hindi News
UGC website will be changed to Utsah portal from 16 may : उत्साह पोर्टल के जरिए राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति (एनईपी) 2020 की सिफारिशों के तहत योजनाओं की जानकारी, लागू करने से लेकर उसको ट्रैक किया जा सकेगा।

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 06:06 PM

विश्व विद्यालय अनुदान आयोग 16 मई को यूजीसी की वेबसाइट को उत्साह पोर्टल में बदलने जा रहा है। उत्साह (अंडरटेंकिंग ट्रांसफॉरमेटिव स्ट्रेटेजी एंड एक्शन इन हायर एजुकेशन) पोर्टल को यूजीसी चेयरमैन प्रोफेसर एम जगदीश कुमार  द्वारा 16 मई को लॉन्च किया जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि  यूजीसी की वेबसाइट को राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 के तहत रि-डिजाइन किया गया है। नए पोर्टल के माध्यम से छात्र और अभिभावक उच्च शिक्षा से जुड़ी जानकारियां और योजनाओं के बारे में आसानी से समझ सकेंगे। विश्वविद्यालयों, प्रोफेसर और छात्रों की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखकर ही पोर्टल को तैयार किया गया है। 

उत्साह पोर्टल के जरिए राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति (एनईपी) 2020 की सिफारिशों के तहत योजनाओं की जानकारी, लागू करने से लेकर उसको ट्रैक किया जा सकेगा। भारतीय परंपरा, डिजिटल लर्निंग, आउटकम की जानकारी भी आसानी से मिल जाएगी। एनईपी के अनुसार उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों को वर्ल्ड क्लास एजुकेशन में तब्दील करना है। छात्रों, कॉलेजों, विश्वविद्यालयों और वर्ग के तहत सभी जानकारियां आसानी से देखी जा सकेंगी। 

मिलेंगी सभी जरूरी जानकारियां

उत्साह पोर्टल के जरिए छात्र कॉलेज, यूनिवर्सिटी की सभी जानकारियां प्राप्त कर पाएंगे।  यहां अभ्यर्थियों को विश्वविद्यालयों में होने वाली भर्ती से संबंधित जानकारी भी प्राप्त हो जाएगी। उत्साह पोर्टल  के जरिए भारतीय परंपरा पर आधारित पढ़ाई, कोर्स और पाठ्यक्रम, डिजिटल लर्निंग, आउटकम या रिजल्ट से संबंधित सभी जानकारियां आसानी से मिल जाएंगी। इसके अलावा उच्च शिक्षा, विश्वविद्यालय और कॉलेजों की जानकारी,कौशल विकास, इंटरर्नशिप, स्टार्टअप, स्कॉलरशिप, कोर्स, विश्वविद्यालय, पाठ्यक्रम, रैग्यूलेशन, प्लेसमेंट, विदेशी विश्वविद्यालयों की जानकारी, डिजिटल लर्निंग, आउटकम व रिजल्ट भी आसानी से उपलब्ध हो जाएंगे।

