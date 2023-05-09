UGC NET 2023: यूजीसी नेट के लिए कल से आवेदन शुरू होंगे, परीक्षाएं 13 जून से

Hindustan Hindi News
यूजीसी-नेट की परीक्षा परीक्षा कंप्यूटर बेस्ड टेस्ट (CBT) मोड में कुल 83 विषयों में होने वाली है। बता दें कि ऑनलाइन आवेदन पत्र कल यानी 10 मई, 2023 से शुरू होगा। जबकि यह 31 मई 2023 को समाप्त होगा। 

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 09:39 PM

UGC NET 2023: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) 'जूनियर रिसर्च फेलोशिप' और 'असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर' की पात्रता के लिए यूजीसी-नेट की परीक्षा जून, 2023 में आयोजित करेगी। यह परीक्षा कंप्यूटर बेस्ड टेस्ट (CBT) मोड में कुल 83 विषयों में होने वाली है। बता दें कि ऑनलाइन आवेदन पत्र कल यानी 10 मई, 2023 से शुरू होगा। जबकि यह 31 मई 2023 को समाप्त होगा। 

 

13 जून से शुरू होगी परीक्षा
दूसरी ओर यूजीसी-नेट की परीक्षा 13 जून, 2023 से शुरू होकर 22 जून, 2023 तक चलेगा। लेटेस्ट अपडेट जानने के लिए उम्मीदवार एनटीए की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट http://nta.ac.in और https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in पर विजिट कर सकते हैं। यूजीसी के चेयरमैन प्रोफेसर एम जगदीश कुमार ने यूजीसी नेट जून, 2023 के लिए परीक्षा का कार्यक्रम जारी किया।

