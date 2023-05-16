UGC ने लॉन्च किया PoP ऑनलाइन पोर्टल, एक जगह मिलेंगे कई फील्ड्स के एक्सपर्ट

Hindustan Hindi News
 विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (यूजीसी) ने मंगलवार को ऑनलाइन पोर्टल लॉन्च किया है। इस  PoP पोर्टल का अर्थ है प्रोफेसर्स ऑफ प्रैक्टिस । इसका उद्देश्य एकेडमिक और इंडस्ट्री के बीच के गैप को कम करने का है। इस

Anuradha PandeyFareeha Iftikhar,नई दिल्लीTue, 16 May 2023 02:13 PM

 विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (यूजीसी) ने मंगलवार को ऑनलाइन पोर्टल https://pop.ugc.ac.in/home लॉन्च किया है। इस  PoP पोर्टल का अर्थ है प्रोफेसर्स ऑफ प्रैक्टिस । इसका उद्देश्य एकेडमिक और इंडस्ट्री के बीच के गैप को कम करने का है। इसमें अलग-अलग फील्ड के कई अनुभवी प्रोफेशनल्स और एक्सपर्ट हायर किए जाएंगे । पोर्टल को लॉन्च करते हुए यह बातें आज यूजीसी अध्यक्ष एम जगदीश कुमार ने की। 

 आपको बता दें कि यूजीसी ने प्रोफेसर ऑफ प्रैक्टिस स्कीम पिछले साल राष्ट्रीय एजुकेशन पॉलिसी (एनईपी)अगस्त में शुरू की थी। इस नई फैकेल्टी कैटेगरी को लाने का मुख्य उद्देश्य स्टूडेंट्स के लिए विभिन्न फील्ड्स इंजीनियरिंग, साइंस, टेक्नोलॉजी, उद्दमशीलता, कॉमर्स, सोशल साइंस, मीडिया, लिटरेचर के एक्सपर्ट को एक मंच पर लाना है। इस पोर्टल को लॉन्च करते हुए अध्य एम जगदीश कुमार ने कहा कि हमारे देश में अलग-अलग प्रोफेशन के कई एक्सपर्ट हैं, लेकिन उनके लिए कोई ऐसा कॉमन प्लेटफार्म नहीं है जहां वे एक्सपर्ट खुद को रजिस्टर कर सकेंगे और पहचान सकेंगे, इसलिए इस गैप को भरने के लिए यूजीसी ने इस पोर्टल की शुरुआत की है।

