TS SSC Results 2023 Live : तेलंगाना बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट Direct Link, नतीजे कुछ देर में bse.telangana.gov.in पर

तेलंगाना बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंड्री एजुकेशन (टीबीएसई) 12 बजे एसएससी रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। परीक्षार्थी अपना रिजल्ट बीएसई तेलंगाना की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bse.telangana.gov.in व manabadi.co.in पर देख सकेंगे

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 10 May 2023 11:26 AM

TS SSC Results 2023 : तेलंगाना बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट आज जारी होगा। तेलंगाना बोर्ड एसएससी परिणाम आज दोपहर 12 बजे शिक्षा मंत्री सविता इंद्रा रेड्डी द्वारा प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में घोषित किया जाएगा। नतीजे जारी होने के बाद छात्र-छात्राएं रिजल्ट आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bse.telangana.gov.in और bseresults.telangana.gov.in पर चेक कर सकेंगे। इस साल, तेलंगाना बोर्ड ने 3 से 13 अप्रैल तक 10वीं परीक्षा आयोजित की थी। इस साल, लगभग 5 लाख उम्मीदवार तेलंगाना कक्षा 10 बोर्ड परीक्षा में शामिल हुए हैं। टीएस एसएससी परीक्षा 2023 को पास करने के लिए, छात्रों को प्रत्येक विषय में कम से कम 35 अंक प्राप्त करने की आवश्यकता होती है।  

इन वेबसाइट पर सकेंगे चेक 
bse.telangana.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
manabadi.com
results.gov.in
manabadi.co.in

Direct Link

Telangana SSC Results 2023: कैसे करें चेक
- सबसे पहले आधिकारिक वेबसाइट-bse.telangana.gov.in पर जाएं।
- टीएस एसएससी रिजल्ट 2023 पर क्लिक करें।
- टीएस एसएससी हॉल टिकट नंबर दर्ज करें।
- परिणाम आपकी स्क्रीन पर उपलब्ध हो जाएगा। अंक मेमो की जांच करें और डाउनलोड करें।
- प्रिंट आउट ले लें।

तेलंगाना बोर्ड एसएससी परीक्षा परिणाम के साथ टॉपर्स की सूची भी जारी कर सकता है। हालांकि, पिछले साल बोर्ड ने कोई टॉपर्स सूची जारी नहीं की थी, लेकिन इस बार इसे जारी किया जा सकता है।

