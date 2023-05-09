TS SSC 10th Result 2023: 10 मई को जारी होगा तेलंगाना बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं का रिजल्ट, एक क्लिक में करें चेक

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरTS SSC 10th Result 2023: 10 मई को जारी होगा तेलंगाना बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं का रिजल्ट, एक क्लिक में करें चेक

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 06:39 PM

TS SSC 10th Result 2023: सरकारी परीक्षा निदेशालय, तेलंगाना 10 मई, 2023 को कक्षा 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। यानी कल तेलंगाना BSE 10वीं का रिजल्ट किसी भी समय जारी हो सकता है। परीक्षा में शामिल छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट bse.telangana.gov.in या bseresults.telangana.gov.in पर अपना रिजल्ट ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं। बता दें कि राज्य में कक्षा 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा 3 अप्रैल से 13 अप्रैल, 2023 तक विभिन्न केंद्रों पर आयोजित की गई थी। इस साल लगभग 5 लाख छात्र परीक्षा में शामिल हुए हैं।

मिनिमम 35 प्रतिशत अंक जरूरी
ध्यान रखें कि टीएस एसएससी कक्षा 10वीं की परीक्षा पास करने के लिए छात्रों को कुल मिलाकर और प्रत्येक विषय में 35 प्रतिशत अंक लाने होंगे। परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले छात्र अपने रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ के माध्यम से रिजल्ट ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं। आइए जानते हैं कैसे एक क्लिक के माध्यम से छात्र अपना रिजल्ट ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं।

छात्र ऐसे चेक करें रिजल्ट

1.सबसे पहले छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट manabadi.co.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब पेज पर उपलब्ध ‘TS SSC Results 2023’ लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. यहां एक नया पेज खुलेगा जहां उम्मीदवारों को लॉगिन के लिए जरूरी डिटेल्स भरने होंगे।
4. डिटेल्स को सबमिट करते ही आपकी स्क्रीन के सामने रिजल्ट दिखाई देने लगेगा।
5. आप चाहें तो इसे डाउनलोड करने के साथ ही इसका प्रिंट आउट भी ले सकते हैं।

