TS EAMCET 2023: आज जारी हो रहा टीएस ईएएमसीईटी का एडमिट कार्ड, एक क्लिक में ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 30 Apr 2023 11:31 AM

TS EAMCET 2023: तेलंगाना स्टेट काउंसिल ऑफ हायर एजुकेशन (TSCHE) आज यानी 30 अप्रैल को तेलंगाना स्टेट इंजीनियरिंग, एग्रीकल्चर और मेडिकल (फार्मेसी) कॉमन एंट्रेंस टेस्ट के लिए हॉल टिकट या एडमिट कार्ड जारी करने जा रहा है। जिन्होंने पहले ही परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन कर दिया है वे eamcet.tsche.ac.in पर जाकर अपना TS EAMCET हॉल टिकट डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

10 मई से शुरू होगी परीक्षा
बता दें कि टीएस ईएएमसीईटी 2023 के लिए बिना विलंब शुल्क के आवेदन प्रक्रिया 10 अप्रैल को बंद हो जाएगी। हालांकि, 5,000 रुपये की विलंब राशि के भुगतान पर आवेदन फॉर्म 2 मई तक जमा किए जा सकते हैं। यह प्रवेश परीक्षा 10 से 14 मई के बीच होनी है। आप इन सिंपल प्रोसेस को फॉलो करके TS EAMCET 2023 एडमिट कार्ड को डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

ऐसे डाउनलोड करें TS EAMCET 2023 हॉल टिकट 

1.सबसे पहले आप बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट eamcet.tsche.ac.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब होम पेज पर TS EAMCET हॉल टिकट डाउनलोड लिंक खोलें।
3. इसके बाद मांगी गई डिटेल्स को दर्ज करें और फिर लॉगिन करें।
4. अब आपके स्क्रीन पर आपका हॉल टिकट दिखाई देगा। 
5. आप अब इसे डाउनलोड भी कर सकते हैं। 
6. निर्देशों को ध्यान से पढ़ें और परीक्षा के दिन के लिए प्रिंटआउट ले लें।

