हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCBSE 12th Result 2023: सीबीएसई 12वीं के रिजल्ट में 99.91 पर्सेंट के साथ त्रिवेंद्रम क्षेत्र टॉप पर, प्रयागराज रहा सबसे नीचे

CBSE 12th Result 2023: सीबीएसई 12वीं के रिजल्ट में 99.91 पर्सेंट के साथ त्रिवेंद्रम क्षेत्र टॉप पर, प्रयागराज रहा सबसे नीचे

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) ने 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षा के रिजल्ट घोषित कर दिए हैं। छात्र DigiLocker और UMANG ऐप के अलावा results.cbse.nic.in और cbseresults.nic.in पर चेक कर सकते हैं।

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 11:53 AM

CBSE 12th Result 2023: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) ने 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षा के रिजल्ट घोषित कर दिए हैं। छात्र इसे DigiLocker और UMANG ऐप के अलावा results.cbse.nic.in और cbseresults.nic.in पर भी चेक कर सकते हैं। इस बार सीबीएसई रिजल्ट के मामलों में त्रिवेंद्रम क्षेत्र सबसे ऊपर रहा है जबकि प्रयागराज क्षेत्र सबसे नीचे रहा है। बता दें कि सीबीएसई कक्षा 12वीं के रिजल्ट्स में 99.91 पर्सेंट पास के साथ त्रिवेंद्रम क्षेत्र टॉप पर है। जबकि प्रयागराज 78.05 पर्सेंट के साथ लिस्ट में सबसे नीचे है। जबकि पुणे क्षेत्र ने सीबीएसई कक्षा 12वीं की परीक्षा में 87.28 पर्सेंट पास रिजल्ट दर्ज किया है।

इस बार कुल 87.33 पर्सेंट छात्र हुए पास
इस साल देश भर में लगभग 38,83,710 छात्र सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे। इसमें से इस साल 12वीं सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा में  कुल 87.33 पर्सेंट छात्र पास हुए हैं। जबकि पिछली बार सीबीएसई के 12वीं की परीक्षा में 92.71 पर्सेंट क्षात्र पास हुए थे। 

एक क्लिक में देखें अपना रिजल्ट
1.सबसे पहले आप बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट results.cbse.nic.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब यहां "CBSE 10th Result 2023” और "CBSE 12th Result 2023" के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. यहां अपना रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ दर्ज करें।
4. अब जरूरी डिटेल्स दर्ज करने के बाद इसे सबमिट कर दें।
5. सबमिट करते ही आपकी स्क्रीन पर परीक्षा का रिजल्ट दिखाई देने लगेगा।
6. आप चाहें तो इसे डाउनलोड करने के साथ इसका प्रिंट आउट भी ले सकते हैं।

