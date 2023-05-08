Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरTN +2 HSC Result 2023 Live: ऐसे चेक कर पाएंगे TNDGE Plus Two 12th results

TN +2 HSC Result 2023 Live: ऐसे चेक कर पाएंगे TNDGE Plus Two 12th results

TN +2 HSC Result 2023: सरकारी परीक्षा निदेशालय तमिलनाडु (TN DGE) ने कक्षा 12वीं की अंतिम परीक्षा के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। छात्र अब अपना रिजल्ट बोर्ड की आधिकारिक  वेबसाइट tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic

TN +2 HSC Result 2023 Live: ऐसे चेक कर पाएंगे TNDGE Plus Two 12th results
Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 08 May 2023 12:13 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

TN +2 HSC Result 2023: सरकारी परीक्षा निदेशालय तमिलनाडु (TN DGE) ने कक्षा 12वीं की अंतिम परीक्षा के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। छात्र अब अपना रिजल्ट बोर्ड की आधिकारिक  वेबसाइट tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in और dge.tn.gov.in पर चेक कर सकते हैं, वहीं नीचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करके भी नतीजे चेक किए जा सकते हैं। TN +2 HSC Result 2023 Direct link

TN +2 HSC Result 2023: स्ट्रीमवाइज इतने स्टूडेंट्स हुए हैं पास

साइंस स्ट्रीम- 96.32 पर्सेंट 

कॉमर्स स्ट्रीम- 91.63 पर्सेंट
आर्ट्स स्ट्रीम- 81.89 पर्सेंट 

वोकेशनल- 82.11 पर्सेंट 
TN +2 HSC Result 2023: वीरूधू नगर जिले ने टॉप किया है। यहां का सबसे अधिक पास पर्सेंटेज 97.85 था, लड़कों का पास पर्सेंटेज 96.85 और लड़कियों का 98.73 पर्सेंट है। स्टूडेंट्स आंसर शीट की कॉपी के लिए 9 मई से अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख 13 मई है। बता दें कि इसबार तमिलनाडु में कक्षा 12वीं की अंतिम परीक्षा में कुल 8,03,385 छात्र शामिल हुए थे। इनमें से 7,55,451 पास हुए हैं। यानी इसबार कुल 94.03 पर्सेंट क्षात्रों ने परीक्षा पास की है। बता दें कि तमिलनाडु के स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री ने आज अन्ना शताब्दी पुस्तकालय सम्मेलन में रिजल्ट्स की घोषणा की। बता दें कि ऑनलाइन रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को अपने रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ का इस्तेमाल करना होगा। 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Board ResultBoard Exam Result 10th Class