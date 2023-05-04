Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरTET: अध्यापकों के प्रमोशन में लागू रहेगा TET, बीएसए से मांगी सूचना, पूछा कितने अध्यापक हैं TET पास

TET: अध्यापकों के प्रमोशन में लागू रहेगा TET, बीएसए से मांगी सूचना, पूछा कितने अध्यापक हैं TET पास

परिषदीय प्राथमिक स्कूलों में कार्यरत सहायक अध्यापकों के प्रमोशन में शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (टीईटी) पास होने का नियम लागू रहेगा। बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के सचिव प्रताप सिंह बघेल ने एक मई को सभी बेसिक शिक्षा

TET: अध्यापकों के प्रमोशन में लागू रहेगा TET, बीएसए से मांगी सूचना, पूछा कितने अध्यापक हैं TET पास
Anuradha Pandeyप्रमुख संवाददाता,प्रयागराजThu, 04 May 2023 06:57 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

परिषदीय प्राथमिक स्कूलों में कार्यरत सहायक अध्यापकों के प्रमोशन में शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (टीईटी) पास होने का नियम लागू रहेगा। बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के सचिव प्रताप सिंह बघेल ने एक मई को सभी बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारियों को लिखे पत्र में जानकारी मांगी है कि कितने शिक्षक प्राथमिक और उच्च प्राथमिक स्तर का टीईटी पास हैं। 31 जनवरी के बाद से पदोन्नति के लिए आठ बार निर्देश जारी कर चुके सचिव ने सभी बीएसए से आठ मई तक टीईटी पास शिक्षकों की सूचना देने को कहा है। वहीं दूसरी ओर हाईकोर्ट ने सचिव के एक मई के पत्र का संज्ञान लेते हुए प्रतापगढ़ के शिक्षक राहुल पांडेय की ओर से दाखिल याचिका बुधवार को निस्तारित की।

हाईकोर्ट ने राष्ट्रीय अध्यापक शिक्षा परिषद (एनसीटीई) की ओर से समय-समय पर जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार पदोन्नति करने के आदेश दिए हैं। इससे पहले भी हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ बेंच ने पीयूष पांडेय एवं अन्य के मामले में 27 फरवरी को एनसीटीई के नियमों के आधार पर पदोन्नति के आदेश दिए थे। जिसका अनुपालन नहीं हो रहा था।

एक महीने बढ़ा दी सेवा की अवधि

सचिव ने जिला स्तर पर तैयार शिक्षकों की जो सूचना आठ मई तक अपडेट करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। नियमानुसार पांच साल की सेवा पूरी करने के बाद प्राथमिक स्कूलों के सहायक अध्यापकों का प्रमोशन होना चाहिए। पूर्व के पत्रों में 31 मार्च 2023 तक सेवा पूरी कर रहे शिक्षकों की सूचना मांगी गई थी। एक मई के पत्र में 30 अप्रैल तक सेवा के पांच वर्ष पूरे कर रहे शिक्षकों की सूचना देने को कहा गया है।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
TETTET ValidityUPTET