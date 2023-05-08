Hindustan Hindi News
TN +2 HSC Result : दिहाड़ी मजदूर की बेटी नंदिनी ने पाए 600 में से 600 अंक, बोलीं-आज जो कुछ हूं पिता की वजह से

TN +2 HSC Result : दिहाड़ी मजदूर की बेटी नंदिनी ने पाए 600 में से 600 अंक, बोलीं-आज जो कुछ हूं पिता की वजह से

नंदिनी ने अपनी कामयाबी का श्रेय अपने पिता को दिया है। नंदिनी ने सभी छह विषयों के पेपर तमिल, इंगलिश, इक्नोमिक्स, कॉमर्स, अकाउंटेंसी और कंप्यूटर एप्लीकेशन में 100 में से 100 अंक हासिल किए हैं।

TN +2 HSC Result : दिहाड़ी मजदूर की बेटी नंदिनी ने पाए 600 में से 600 अंक, बोलीं-आज जो कुछ हूं पिता की वजह से
Anuradha Pandey Mon, 08 May 2023 04:50 PM

तमिलनाडु स्टेट बोर्ड 12वीं क्लास के एग्जाम के नतीजों में डिंडीगुल के एक दिहाड़ी मजदूर श्रवण कुमार की बेटी नंदिनी ने टॉप किया है। नंदिनी ने 12वीं क्लास में 600 में से 600 अंक हासिल किए हैं। नंदिनी राज्य के अन्नामलाईयर मील गर्ल्स हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल की छात्रा हैं। नंदिनी ने सभी छह विषयों के पेपर तमिल, अंग्रेजी, इक्नोमिक्स, कॉमर्स, एकाउंट्स और कंप्यूटर एप्लीकेशन में 100 में से 100 अंक हासिल किए हैं। नंदिनी ने अपनी कामयाबी का श्रेय अपने पिता को देते हुए कहा कि मैं आज जो कुछ हूं उन्हीं की वजह से हूं। वह बताती हैं कि मेरे पिता एक दिहाड़ी मजदूर हैं, लेकिन उन्होंने मेरे पढ़ाई कभी बंद नहीं कराई। नंदिनी ने यह भी बताया कि उनके पिता हमेशा उनसे कहते हैं कि उसकी पढ़ाई ही असली पूंजी है और हमेशा अपना सपना पूरा करने के लिए कहते हैं। 

इस मौके पर नंदिनी ने अपने माता-पिता भानुप्रिया और श्रवण कुमार और शिक्षकों के साथ मिठाई शेयर की। आपको बता दें कि आधिकारिक वेबसाइट tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in और dge.tn.gov.in पर नतीजे चेक कर सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि साइंस स्ट्रीम में  96.32 पर्सेंट, कॉमर्स स्ट्रीम में 91.63 पर्सेंट, आर्ट्स स्ट्रीम में 81.89 पर्सेंट और वोकेशनल में 82.11 पर्सेंट स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए हैं।

स्टूडेंट्स आंसर शीट की कॉपी के लिए 9 मई से अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख 13 मई है। बता दें कि इसबार तमिलनाडु में कक्षा 12वीं की अंतिम परीक्षा में कुल 8,03,385 छात्र शामिल हुए थे। इनमें से 7,55,451 पास हुए हैं। यानी इसबार कुल 94.03 पर्सेंट क्षात्रों ने परीक्षा पास की है।

