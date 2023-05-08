TN +2 HSC Result 2023: तमिलनाडु बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, 94.03% बच्चे हुए पास, ऐसे चेक करें रिजल्ट

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरTN +2 HSC Result 2023: तमिलनाडु बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, 94.03% बच्चे हुए पास, ऐसे चेक करें रिजल्ट

सरकारी परीक्षा निदेशालय तमिलनाडु (TN DGE) ने कक्षा 12वीं की अंतिम परीक्षा रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। छात्र अब अपना रिजल्ट बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट tnresults.nic.in पर ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं।

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 08 May 2023 11:49 AM

TN +2 HSC Result 2023: सरकारी परीक्षा निदेशालय तमिलनाडु (TN DGE) ने कक्षा 12वीं की अंतिम परीक्षा रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। छात्र अब अपना रिजल्ट बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in और dge.tn.gov.in पर ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं। बता दें कि इसबार तमिलनाडु में कक्षा 12वीं की अंतिम परीक्षा में कुल 8,03,385 छात्र शामिल हुए थे। इनमें से 7,55,451 पास हुए हैं। यानी इसबार कुल 94.03 पर्सेंट क्षात्रों ने परीक्षा पास की है।

स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री ने जारी किया रिजल्ट
बता दें कि तमिलनाडु के स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री ने आज अन्ना शताब्दी पुस्तकालय सम्मेलन में रिजल्ट्स की घोषणा की। बता दें कि ऑनलाइन रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को अपने रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ का इस्तेमाल करना होगा। आइए जानते हैं कि कैसे क्षात्र अपने रिजल्ट्स को ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं। 

ऐसे चेक करें रिजल्ट्स

1.सबसे पहले आप बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट tnresults.nic.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब आप होमपेज पर आ रहे रिजल्ट की लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. अब यहां अपना रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ दर्ज करें।
4. सबमिट करने के बाद आपके स्क्रीन पर परीक्षा के रिजल्ट दिखाई देने लगेगा।
5. रिजल्ट को डाउनलोड करें और उसका प्रिंट ले लें।
Board ResultBoard Exam Results