TN +2 HSC Result 2023: कुछ ही देर में जारी होगा तमिलनाडु बोर्ड के 12वीं का रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरTN +2 HSC Result 2023: कुछ ही देर में जारी होगा तमिलनाडु बोर्ड के 12वीं का रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 08 May 2023 08:43 AM

TN +2 HSC Result 2023: सरकारी परीक्षा निदेशालय तमिलनाडु (TN DGE) आज यानी 8 मई को सुबह 9:30 बजे प्लस टू यानी कक्षा 12वीं के रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद छात्र ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in और dge.tn.gov.in पर TN +2 रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। बता दें कि तमिलनाडु के स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री आज अन्ना शताब्दी पुस्तकालय सम्मेलन में इन रिजल्ट्स की घोषणा करेंगे।

ऑनलाइन रिजल्ट देखने के लिए जरूरी डिटेल्स 
ऑनलाइन रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को अपने रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ का इस्तेमाल करना होगा। इसके अलावा, परीक्षा के रिजल्ट्स छात्रों के रजिसटर्ड मोबाइल नंबरों से भी दिए जाएंगे। आइए जानते हैं कि कैसे क्षात्र अपने रिजल्ट्स को ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं।

ऐसे चेक करें रिजल्ट्स

1.सबसे पहले आप बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट tnresults.nic.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब आप होमपेज पर आ रहे रिजल्ट की लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. अब यहां अपना रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ दर्ज करें।
4. सबमिट करने के बाद आपके स्क्रीन पर परीक्षा के रिजल्ट दिखाई देने लगेगा।
5. रिजल्ट को डाउनलोड करें और उसका प्रिंट ले लें।

