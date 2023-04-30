Hindustan Hindi News
सख्ती! निजी स्कूलों को हफ्तेभर में आरटीई रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना जरूरी

शिक्षा का अधिकार (आरटीई) अधिनियम के तहत प्रदेश में लगातार घट रहे दाखिलों को लेकर शिक्षा महकमे की चिंता बढ़ गई है। विभाग ने सभी मान्यता प्राप्त निजी स्कूलों से अगले एक हफ्ते में आरटीई पोर्टल पर अनिवार्य

Alakha Singhकार्यालय संवाददाता,हल्द्वानीSun, 30 Apr 2023 11:05 PM

शिक्षा का अधिकार (आरटीई) अधिनियम के तहत प्रदेश में लगातार घट रहे दाखिलों को लेकर शिक्षा महकमे की चिंता बढ़ गई है। विभाग ने सभी मान्यता प्राप्त निजी स्कूलों से अगले एक हफ्ते में आरटीई पोर्टल पर अनिवार्य तौर से पंजीकरण करा लेने को कहा है। ऐसा न करने पर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई अमल में लाने की चेतावनी तक दी गई है। समग्र शिक्षा उत्तराखंड के अपर राज्य परियोजना निदेशक डॉ. मुकुल कुमार सती ने सभी मुख्य शिक्षा और जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों को पत्र जारी किया है। जिसमें उन्होंने स्पष्ट तौर पर कहा है कि उत्तराखंड में बीते सत्र में कई मान्यता प्राप्त निजी स्कूलों ने गरीब बच्चों को दाखिला दिलाने के लिए आरटीई पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण ही नहीं किया। ऐसे में उनके यहां आरटीई कोटे के तहत निर्धारित 25 फीसदी सीटों पर बच्चे दाखिला नहीं ले पाए। ये लापरवाही शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम 2009 में प्राविधानित नियमों का उल्लंघन है। डॉ. सती ने सभी जिलों में मान्यता प्राप्त निजी स्कूलों से 7 मई तक पोर्टल पर अनिवार्य तौर पर रजिस्ट्रेशन करा लेने को कहा है।

हिन्दुस्तान’ लगातार उठा रहा है रिक्त सीटों का मामला
'हिन्दुस्तान' अखबार लगातार राज्य में आरटीई कोटे की सीटें खाली रह जाने का मामला उठा रहा है। खबरों के माध्यम से विभाग के ढीले रवैये, प्राइवेट स्कूलों की मनमानी और आरटीई के कठिन मानकों तक को उजागर किया गया है। बीती 27 अप्रैल के अंक में पाठकों को बताया था कि सत्र 2022 के मुकाबले इस सत्र में आरटीई कोटे की 46 फीसदी सीटों में कटौती कर दी गई है। इस बार केवल 18000 सीटों पर ही दाखिले मिलने हैं।

आरटीई दाखिले से संबंधी महत्वपूर्ण तिथियां :-
1 मई से 7 मई तक - आरटीई पोर्टल पर स्कूलों का रजिस्ट्रेशन
8 से 12 मई तक - डिप्टी बीईओ स्तर से स्कूलों की मान्यता/सीटों की गणना आदि

13 से 23 मई तक - छात्रों के लिए ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर आवेदन
25 मई - डिप्टी बीईओ कार्यालय में आवेदन पत्र और दस्तावेज जमा कराने की अंतिम तिथि

29 मई - डिप्टी बीईओ कार्यालय में दस्तावेजों की जांच की अंतिम तिथि
1 जून - स्कूलों में प्रवेश के लिए लॉटरी

3 जून - लॉटरी परिणाम डिप्टी बीईओ कार्यालयों में चस्पा/पोर्टल पर अपलोड
3 से 15 जून - निजी स्कूलों में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया

16 से 20 जून तक - निजी स्कूलों द्वारा पोर्टल पर प्रवेशित बच्चों की सूची अपलोड की जाएगी

RTERight To EducationUttrakhand News