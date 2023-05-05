Hindustan Hindi News
SSC MTS : एमटीएस भर्ती परीक्षा में पकड़े सॉल्वर, दो के पास मिले हूबहू एक जैसे एडमिट कार्ड

SSC MTS : एमटीएस भर्ती परीक्षा में पकड़े सॉल्वर, दो के पास मिले हूबहू एक जैसे एडमिट कार्ड

SSC MTS भर्ती परीक्षा में पकड़े दो आरोपितों के पास से एक ही प्रवेश पत्र मिले। पुलिस इसकी जांच कर रही है दोनों के पास एक जैसे प्रवेश पत्र कहां से आए। दोनों के प्रवेशपत्र पर एक ही रोल नंबर लिखा था।

SSC MTS : एमटीएस भर्ती परीक्षा में पकड़े सॉल्वर, दो के पास मिले हूबहू एक जैसे एडमिट कार्ड
Pankaj Vijay, पटना, Fri, 05 May 2023 09:35 AM

पटना में एसएससी एमटीएस की ऑनलाइन परीक्षा में फर्जीवाड़ा करते दो सॉल्वर व एक परीक्षार्थी को पाटलिपुत्र थाने की पुलिस ने बुधवार की सुबह गिरफ्तार कर लिया। सॉल्वर दूसरे की जगह सुबह की पाली में परीक्षा देने पाटलिपुत्र स्थित आईओएन डिजीटल जोन 2 में पहुंचे थे। तीनों के ऊपर पाटलिपुत्र थाने में केस दर्ज की गयी है। पुलिस सॉल्वर गैंग से जुड़े अन्य के बारे में पता लगी रही है। पकड़े गये आरोपितों की पहचान आदर्श नगर, फुलवारी का रहने वाला पप्पू, नालंदा निवासी सुनील कुमार और बिहारशरीफ के पतुआना का अभय कुमार के रूप में हुई। तीनों को परीक्षा से पहले ही गेट पर जांच के दौरान पकड़ा गया। 

छानबीन में यह बात सामने आयी है कि आरोपित पप्पू अपने साथी अभय कुमार की जगह परीक्षा देने आया था। वहीं सुनील और अभय के पास एक ही प्रवेश पत्र मिले। पुलिस इसकी जांच कर रही है दोनों के पास एक जैसे प्रवेश पत्र कहां से आए। दोनों के प्रवेशपत्र पर एक ही रोल नंबर लिखा था। अभय की जगह सुनील परीक्षा देने की फिराक में था। वहीं पकड़ा गया पप्पू अक्षय नाम के लड़के की जगह परीक्षा देने पहुंचा था। इनका संबंध किस गिरोह से है और दूसरे की जगह परीक्षा में बैठने को लेकर कितने की डील हुई थी।

सॉल्वर गिरोह का अंशु अब तक फरार
सॉल्वर गिरोह का अंशु सिंह अब तक पुलिस की गिरफ्तर से दूर है। हाल के दिनों में हुए कुछ मामलों में अंशु की तलाश की जा रही थी। उस पर एकसे पुरी थाने में केस दर्ज है। अंशु कई परीक्षाओं में अपने गिरोह के जरिये गड़बड़ी करवाता है। ऑनलाइन परीक्षाओं से पहले वह अंडरग्राउंड हो जाता है।

रिमांड पर ले सकती है पुलिस
सॉल्वर गैंग से जुड़े आरोपितों की कुंडली खंगालने के लिए पुलिस तीनों को रिमांड पर ले सकती है। गिरोह के अन्य सदस्यों तक पहुंचने के लिए पूछताछ की जाएगी। पुलिस को आशंका है कि गिरोह में कई अन्य सदस्य शामिल हो सकते हैं। अन्य शातिरों के बाबत पूछताछ की जाएगी।
 

