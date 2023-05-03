SSC MTS Exam : बड़ी तादाद में अभ्यर्थियों ने छोड़ दी एसएससी एमटीएस भर्ती परीक्षा

Hindustan Hindi News
SSC MTS Exam : एमटीएस नॉन टेक्निकल और हवलदार 2022 की परीक्षा मंगलवार से शुरू हुई। पहले दिन 37.93 प्रतिशत अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुए। परीक्षा के लिए यूपी और बिहार के 21 शहरों में 120 केंद्र बनाये गये हैं।

Pankaj Vijayहिन्दुस्तान टीम,पटनाWed, 03 May 2023 08:36 AM

एसएससी की मल्टी टास्किंग स्टाफ (एमटीएस) नॉन टेक्निकल और हवलदार 2022 की परीक्षा मंगलवार से शुरू हुई। पहले दिन 37.93 प्रतिशत अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुए। परीक्षा के लिए यूपी और बिहार के 21 शहरों में 120 केंद्र बनाये गये हैं। पहले दिन 1,07,851 अभ्यथियों में 40,907 अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुये। बिहार में अभ्यर्थियों की उपस्थिति 43.71 प्रतिशत और यूपी में 35.31 प्रतिशत रही। यह परीक्षा 20 जून तक चलेगी। इसमें यूपी और बिहार के 19,04,139 अभ्यर्थी सम्मिलित हो रहे हैं। केंद्र सरकार के विभागों और मंत्रालयों में एमटीएस और हवलदार के 12,523 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए मंगलवार से ऑनलाइन परीक्षा शुरू हुई। 90 मिनट की परीक्षा तीन पाली में सुबह नौ से 1030, दोपहर 12 से 130 और 330 से पांच बजे तक हुई।

इस बार एमटीएस हवलदार भर्ती के एग्जाम पैटर्न व चयन प्रकिया में बदलाव किया गया है। सबसे पहले कंप्यूटर बेस्ट पेपर होगा। एग्जाम 45-45 मिनट के दो सत्रों में होगा। सत्र-1 में न्यूमेरिकल, मैथ्स, प्रोब्लम सोल्विंग व रीजनिंग के प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। दूसरे सत्र में जनरल अवेयरनेस और इंग्लिश लेंग्वेज व कॉम्प्रिहेंशन  से प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। सेशन-2 में नेगेटिव मार्किंग होगी जबकि सेशन 1 में नहीं। अब डिस्क्रिप्टिव पेपर-2 हटा दिया गया है। सेशन -2 में प्रत्येक गलत उत्तर के लिए एक अंक कटेगा। सेशन वन 60  अंक का होगा जिसमें 20 सवाल पूछे जाएंगे। जबकि सेशन टू 75 अंका का होगा जिसमें 25 सवाल पूछे जाएंगे। यानी हर सवाल तीन अंका का होगा।

सेंट्रल आर्म्ड पुलिस बल और दिल्ली पुलिस में एसआई भर्ती-2022 की द्वितीय परीक्षा में 94.48 अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुए। यह परीक्षा प्रयागराज, मेरठ पटना के नौ केंद्रों पर एक पाली में हुई। परीक्षा में 3216 अभ्यर्थी उपस्थित रहे।

