SSC MTS : चपरासी, चौकीदार की भर्ती के लिए 55 लाख दावेदार, BTech व MBA कर रहे आवेदन

SSC की बड़ी भर्ती परीक्षाओं में से एक MTS और हवलदार 2022 के लिए 55 लाख अभ्यर्थियों ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन किए हैं। न्यूनतम योग्यता 10वीं पास है लेकिन बीटेक, एमबीए जैसी डिग्री रखने वाले आवेदन कर रहे हैं।

Pankaj Vijayसंजोग मिश्र,प्रयागराजWed, 17 May 2023 06:35 AM

केंद्र सरकार के विभिन्न मंत्रालयों, विभागों एवं कार्यालयों में चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी, चौकीदार, सफाई कर्मचारी, माली, गेटकीपर बनने के लिए देशभर के 55 लाख से अधिक बेरोजगार कतार में खड़े हैं। कर्मचारी चयन आयोग की बड़ी भर्ती परीक्षाओं में से एक मल्टी टास्किंग स्टाफ (एमटीएस, नॉन-टेक्निकल) और हवलदार (सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ इनडायरेक्ट टैक्सेस एवं सेंट्रल ब्यूरो ऑफ नारकोटिक्स) 2022 के लिए 55,21,917 अभ्यर्थियों ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन किए हैं। एमटीएस भर्ती के लिए न्यूनतम योग्यता 10वीं पास है लेकिन पिछले कुछ सालों से बीटेक, एमबीए जैसी डिग्री रखने वाले आवेदन कर रहे हैं। यूपी-बिहार में बीटेक, एमटेक, एमबीए, बीबीए, एमसीए, बीसीए, बीएड, एलएलबी, एमएससी करने वाले हजारों अभ्यर्थी शामिल होते हैं। 

यह जानकारी आयोग ने अभ्यर्थियों की ओर से आरटीआई के तहत मांगी गई सूचना में दी गई है। इनमें से 19,04,139 आवेदक प्रयागराज स्थित एसएससी के मध्य क्षेत्र दफ्तर के अधीन आने वाले यूपी व बिहार से हैं।

बढ़ती जा रही आवेदन करने वालों की संख्या
एमटीएस भर्ती में युवाओं की संख्या साल-दर-साल बढ़ती जा रही है। 2021 में देशभर से 39 लाख अभ्यर्थियों ने एमटीएस भर्ती के लिए आवेदन किया था जबकि 2020 में 45 लाख से अधिक बेरोजगार कतार में खड़े थे।

SSC MTSSsc Mts ResultSSC Recruitmentअन्य..