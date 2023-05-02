Hindustan Hindi News
SSC MTS 2023: एमटीएस टियर-वन आज से, 19 लाख होंगे शामिल

कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (एसएससी) की मल्टी टास्किंग स्टाफ (नॉन-टेक्निकल) और हवलदार भर्ती 2022 की कम्प्यूटर आधारित टियर वन परीक्षा मंगलवार से शुरू हो रही है और 20 जून तक 19 कार्यदिवसों में कराई जाएगी। मध्य क्

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,​​​​​​​प्रयागराज। Tue, 02 May 2023 07:17 AM

कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (एसएससी) की मल्टी टास्किंग स्टाफ (नॉन-टेक्निकल) और हवलदार भर्ती 2022 की कम्प्यूटर आधारित टियर वन परीक्षा मंगलवार से शुरू हो रही है और 20 जून तक 19 कार्यदिवसों में कराई जाएगी। मध्य क्षेत्र के अधीन उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार के 19,04,139 अभ्यर्थी इसमें शामिल होंगे। मध्य क्षेत्र के क्षेत्रीय निदेशक राहुल सचान ने बताया कि दोनों राज्यों के 21 शहरों में कुल 120 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। पहली बार दो नए शहरों यूपी के सीतापुर और बिहार के गया में परीक्षा कराई जाएगी। अभ्यर्थियों का स्टेटस (परीक्षा तिथि, पाली और शहर का नाम) वेबसाइट www. ssc- cr. org पर अपलोड कर दिया गया है। अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा के चार दिन पहले अपने प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

3404 अभ्यर्थी देंगे एसआई 2022 भर्ती का पेपर टू दिल्ली पुलिस व सेंट्रल आर्म्ड पुलिस फोर्सेस में सब इंस्पेक्टर और सीआईएसएफ में असिस्टेंट सब इंस्पेक्टर एग्जाम 2022 का पेपर टू मंगलवार को होगा।

