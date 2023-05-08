SSC GD Constable Score Card today :एसएससी जीडी कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के स्कोरकार्ड आज होंगे जारी

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरSSC GD Constable Score Card today :एसएससी जीडी कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के स्कोरकार्ड आज होंगे जारी

SSC GD Constable Marks : एसएससी जीडी कांस्टेबल भर्ती 2022 की लिखित परीक्षा में सफल और असफल उम्मीदवारों के नतीजे पहले ही जारी कर दिए गए थे, लेकिन अब स्कोरकार्ड यानी मार्क्स आज 8 मई को जारी किए जाएंगे।

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 08 May 2023 01:03 PM

SSC GD Constable Marks : एसएससी जीडी कांस्टेबल भर्ती 2022 की लिखित परीक्षा में सफल और असफल उम्मीदवारों के नतीजे पहले ही जारी कर दिए गए थे, लेकिन अब स्कोरकार्ड यानी मार्क्स आज 8 मई को जारी किए जाएंगे। इससे पहले स्कोरकार्ड जारी करने के लिए तारीख 27 अप्रैल तय की गई थी, लेकिन इसे बढ़ाकर अब 8 मई कर दिया गया था। आपको बता दें कि SSC GD Constable exam 2022 10 जनवरी से 14 फरवरी तक आयोजित की गई थी। अप्रैल में 8 तारीख को इसके नतीजे जारी किए गए हैं। तब से एक महीने बाद इसके स्कोरकार्ड जारी किए जा रहे हैं।  

परीक्षार्थी एसएससी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ssc.nic.in पर जाकर अपने रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर व पासवर्ड के जरिए इन्हें चेक कर सकेंगे। जीडी कांस्टेबल पीईटी पीएसटी के लिए 368318 अभ्यर्थियों ने क्वालिफाई किया था। इस भर्ती के जरिए एसएससी जीडी कांस्टेबल 50187 पदों पर भर्ती होगी। इसमें बीएसएफ, सीआईएसएफ, सीआरपीएफ, आईटीबीपी, एसएसबी, असम राइफल्स व एसएसएफ की 50012 और एनसीबी की 175 वैकेंसी हैं।

