SSC GD Constable Score Card : अब इस दिन जारी होंगे एसएससी जीडी कांस्टेबल के मार्क्स, तिथि घोषित

SSC GD Constable: एसएससी जीडी कांस्टेबल भर्ती 2022 की लिखित परीक्षा में सफल और असफल उम्मीदवारों के मार्क्स अब 8 मई को जारी होंगे। पहले यह 27 अप्रैल को जारी होने थे। रिजल्ट 8 अप्रैल को जारी किया गया था

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 12:50 PM

SSC GD Constable Marks : एसएससी जीडी कांस्टेबल भर्ती 2022 की लिखित परीक्षा में सफल और असफल उम्मीदवारों के मार्क्स अब 8 मई 2023 को जारी होंगे। पहले यह 27 अप्रैल को जारी होने थे। एसएससी ने नोटिस जारी कर कहा है कि विभिन्न भर्ती परीक्षाओं से जुड़ी गतिविधियों के चलते मार्क्स जारी करने का शेड्यूल आगे खिसकाया गया है। परीक्षार्थी एसएससी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ssc.nic.in पर जाकर अपने रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर व पासवर्ड के जरिए इन्हें चेक कर सकेंगे। 

लिखित परीक्षा का रिजल्ट 8 अप्रैल को जारी किया गया था। जीडी कांस्टेबल पीईटी पीएसटी के लिए 368318 अभ्यर्थियों ने क्वालिफाई किया था। इस भर्ती के जरिए एसएससी जीडी कांस्टेबल 50187 पदों पर भर्ती होगी। इसमें बीएसएफ, सीआईएसएफ, सीआरपीएफ, आईटीबीपी, एसएसबी, असम राइफल्स व एसएसएफ की 50012 और एनसीबी की 175 वैकेंसी हैं।

इसके जरिए बॉर्डर सिक्योरिटी फोर्स (बीएसएफ), सेंट्रल इंडस्ट्रियल सिक्योरिटी फोर्स (सीआईएसएफ), सेंट्रल रिजर्व्ड पुलिस फोर्स (सीआरपीएफ), सशस्त्र सीमा बल (एसएसबी), इंडो तिब्बतन बॉर्डर फोर्स (आईटीबीपी), असम राइफल्स, नार्कोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (एनसीबी) और सेक्रेटेरिएट सिक्योरिटी फोर्स (एसएसएफ) में भर्ती होगी। नई वैकेंसी डिटेल्स के मुताबिक पुरुष कांस्टेबल के 44439 और महिला कांस्टेबल के 5573 पद हैं। बीएसएफ में 21052, सीआईएसएफ में 6060, सीआरपीएफ में 11169, एसएसबी में 2274, आईटीबीपी में 5642, असम राइफल्स में 3601 और एसएसएफ में 214 वैकेंसी है। एनआईए में कोई वैकेंसी नहीं है। एनसीबी में 175 वैकेंसी हैं।

एसएससी जीडी कांस्टेबल के फिजिकल टेस्ट 1 मई से शुरू हो चुके हैं। एडमिट कार्ड जारी हो गए हैं। अभ्यर्थियों के एडमिट कार्ड के साथ ही अपने परीक्षा केंद्र पर पहुंचना होगा। सीआरपीएफ ने कहा है कि उम्मीदवारों को चार हालिया तस्वीरें और कम से कम एक फोटो युक्त पहचान प्रमाण जैसे ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, वोटर कार्ड, आधार कार्ड, विश्वविद्यालय / कॉलेज द्वारा जारी पहचान पत्र, परीक्षा केंद्र में मूल रूप से आयकर पैन कार्ड ले जाना चाहिए, ऐसा नहीं करने पर उन्हें परीक्षा में उपस्थित होने की अनुमति नहीं होगी।

