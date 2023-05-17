SSC Exams 2023 Dates: एसएससी जेई, जेएचटी और स्टेनो ग्रेड सी और डी परीक्षा की तिथियां जारी

Hindustan Hindi News
Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 17 May 2023 05:05 PM

SSC Exams 2023 Dates: कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने एसएससी परीक्षा 2023 की तिथियां घोषित कर दी हैं। आयोग की ओर से आयोजित किए जाने वाले तीन परीक्षाओं, जेई, स्टेनो ग्रेड सी और डी व जेएचटी की डेट्स का नोटिस जारी हो गया है। एसएससी परीक्षा की ये तिथियां आयोग की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट ssc.nic.in पर चेक की जा सकती हैं।

एसएससी के ऑफिशियल नोटिस के अनुसार, जूनियर इंजीनियर (सिविल, मैकेनिकल, इलेक्ट्रिकल और क्वॉन्टिटी सर्वेइंग) की परीक्षा 9, 10 और 11 अक्टूबर 2023 को होगी। वहीं स्टेनोग्राफर ग्रेड सी और डी की परीक्षा 2023 12 और 13 अक्टूबर को होगी। इसके अलावा जूनियर हिन्दी ट्रांसलेटर और सीनियर हिन्दी ट्रांसलेटर परीक्षा 2023 16 अक्टूबर 2023 को होगी।

इससे पहले आयोग ने एसएचएसएल, एमटीएस और एसआई पदों की परीक्षा तिथि जारी की थी।

एसएससी सीएचएसएल परीक्षा 2023 का आयोजन 2 अगस्त से 22 अगस्त 2023 तक होगा। वहीं एमटीएस और हवलदार की परीक्षा एक सितंबर से 29 सितंबर 2023 तक होगी। इसके अलावा सीएपीएफ में एसआई परीक्षा 3 अक्टूबर से 6 अक्टूबर 2023 तक होगी। अधिक जानकारी के लिए एसएससी की आफिशियल नोटिस देख सकते हैं।

