Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरSSC CHSL भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी, निकलीं 1600 वैकेंसी, जानें पद व योग्यता समेत 5 खास बातें

SSC CHSL भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी, निकलीं 1600 वैकेंसी, जानें पद व योग्यता समेत 5 खास बातें

SSC CHSL Notification 2023 : एसएससी सीएचएसएल भर्ती 2023 का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। आधिकारिक वेबसाइट, ssc.nic.in पर आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। इस बार 1600 वैकेंसी निकाली गई हैं।

SSC CHSL भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी, निकलीं 1600 वैकेंसी, जानें पद व योग्यता समेत 5 खास बातें
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 10 May 2023 08:52 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

SSC CHSL Notification 2023 : कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने कंबाइड हायर सेकेंडरी लेवल (10+2) भर्ती 2023 का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। आधिकारिक वेबसाइट, ssc.nic.in पर आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। इस बार 1600 वैकेंसी निकाली गई हैं। एलडीसी, जूनियर सेक्रेटेरिएट असिस्टेंट (जेएसए), पोस्ट असिस्टेंट व सोर्टिंग असिस्टेंट, डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर के पदों पर रिक्तियां निकली हैं। इस भर्ती के जरिए केंद्र सरकार के विभिन्न मंत्रालयों, विभागों और संगठनों में 12वीं पास की योग्यता के लेवल वाले पद भरे जाएंगे। आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 8 जून 2023 है। हर वर्ष निकलने वाली इस भर्ती में लाखों उम्मीदवार हिस्सा लेते हैं। एसएससी सीएचएसएल 2022 भर्ती में करीब 4500 पदों के लिए 3235474 आवेदन आए थे। 

यहां पढ़ें सीएचएसएल भर्ती से जुडी़ 5 खास बातें

1. योग्यता व आयु सीमा - 12 वीं पास। 
ध्यान रहे कि कैग, उपभोक्ता मामलों का मंत्रालय, खाद्य मंत्रालय, संस्कृति मंत्रालय में डीईओ / डीईओ ग्रेड पद के लिए 12वीं साइंस स्ट्रीम (मैथ्स के साथ) में होनी चाहिए। 

आयु सीमा- 18 से 27 वर्ष। उम्मीदवार का जन्म 2 अगस्त 1996 से पहले और 1 अगस्त 2005 के बाद का न हो। एससी व एसटी को अधिकतम आयु सीमा में पांच वर्ष और ओबीसी को तीन वर्ष  की छूट मिलेगी। आयु की गणना 1 अगस्त 2023 से होगी। 

2. विभिन्न पदों का वेतनमान :
- लोवर डिविजन क्लर्क (LDC)/जेएसए  के लिए पे लेवल-2 से 19,900-63,200 रुपए प्रतिमाह
- डेटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर (DEO) के लिए पे लेवल-4 से 25,500-81,100 रुपए प्रतिमाह, वहीं पे लेवल-5 से 29,200-92,300 रुपए प्रतिमाह तक।
- डेटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर ग्रेड ए के लिए पे लेवल-4 से 25,500-81,100 रुपए।

पूरा नोटिफिकेशन पढ़ें 

3. महत्वपूर्ण तिथियां 
ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने की तिथि-  09-05-2023 से 08-06-2023
ऑनलाइन प्राप्त करने की अंतिम तिथि और समय- 08-06-2023 (23:00)
ऑनलाइन शुल्क भुगतान करने की अंतिम तिथि और समय - 10-06-2023 (23:00)
ऑफलाइन चालान जनरेट करने की अंतिम तिथि और समय- 11-06-2023 (23:00)
चालान के माध्यम से फीस भुगतान की अंतिम तिथि - 12-06-2023
आवेदन पत्र में करेक्शन 'विंडो' की तिथियां- 14-06-2023 से 15-06-2023 (23:00)
टीयर- I (कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा) - अगस्त, 2023
टियर- II (कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा) - बाद में घोषित की जाएगी। 

4. आवेदन फीस
जनरल, ओबीसी व ईडब्ल्यूएस - 100 रुपये 
एससी, एसटी व दिव्यांग व सभी वर्गों की महिलाएं- कोई फीस नहीं 

5. चयन प्रक्रिया 
अगर चयन प्रक्रिया की बात करें तो सबसे पहले टीयर- I (कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा) एग्जाम होगा। इसमें पास अभ्यर्थियों को टियर- II (कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा) के लिए बुलाया जाएगा। टीयर- I के पेपर में  4 भाग होंगे जिनमें प्रत्येक में विभिन्न विषयों के 25 प्रश्न होंगे। विषयों में इंग्लिश लैंग्वेंज, जनरल इंटेलिजेंस, क्वांटिटेटिव एप्टीट्यूड (बेसिक अरिथमेटिक स्किल) और जनरल अवेयरनेस शामिल हैं। परीक्षा में प्रत्येक गलत प्रतिक्रिया के लिए 0.50 अंकों के नेगेटिव मार्किंग के साथ ऑब्जेक्टिव टाइप के मल्टीपल चॉइस प्रश्न होंगे।  टीयर -1 पेपर लिखने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को कुल 60 मिनट का समय दिया जाएगा। टीयर-1 में पास अभ्यर्थियों को टियर-2 के लिए बुलाया जाएगा।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Ssc Chsl VacancySsc Chsl RecruitmentCHSLअन्य..