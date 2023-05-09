Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरSSC CHSL Notification 2023: आज 12वीं पास के लिए केंद्र सरकार में निकलेंगी हजारों पदों पर भर्ती

SSC CHSL Notification 2023: आज 12वीं पास के लिए केंद्र सरकार में निकलेंगी हजारों पदों पर भर्ती

SSC CHSL Notification 2023 : कर्मचारी चयन आयोग आज कंबाइड हायर सेकेंडर लेवल (10+2) भर्ती 2023 का नोटिफिकेशन जारी करेगा। सीएचएसएल 2023 भर्ती की अधिसूचना आज 9 मई 2023 को जारी होनी है।

SSC CHSL Notification 2023: आज 12वीं पास के लिए केंद्र सरकार में निकलेंगी हजारों पदों पर भर्ती
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 01:25 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

SSC CHSL Notification 2023 : कर्मचारी चयन आयोग आज कंबाइड हायर सेकेंडर लेवल (10+2) भर्ती 2023 का नोटिफिकेशन जारी करेगा। एसएससी कैलेंडर के मुताबिक सीएचएसएल 2023 भर्ती की अधिसूचना आज 9 मई 2023 को जारी होनी है। एसएससी सीएचएसएल 2023 नोटिफिकेशन जारी होते ही इच्छुक व योग्य उम्मीदवार आधिकारिक वेबसाइट, ssc.nic.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकेंगे। इस भर्ती के जरिए केंद्र सरकार के विभिन्न मंत्रालयों, विभागों और संगठनों में 12वीं पास की योग्यता के लेवल वाले हजारों पद भरे जाएंगे। इस भर्ती में एलडीसी, डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर, कनिष्ठ सचिवालय सहायक जैसी वैकेंसी निकलती हैं। 

हर वर्ष निकलने वाली इस भर्ती में लाखों उम्मीदवार हिस्सा लेते हैं। एसएससी सीएचएसएल 2022 भर्ती में करीब 4500 पदों के लिए 3235474 आवेदन आए थे। भर्ती में कुछ पदों के लिए आयु सीमा 18 से 25 वर्ष तो कुछ के लिए 18 से 27 वर्ष मांगी जाएगी। एससी व एसटी को अधिकतम आयु सीमा में पांच वर्ष और ओबीसी को तीन वर्ष  की छूट मिलेगी। 

संभावित चयन प्रक्रिया (पिछली भर्ती के आधार पर)
अगर चयन प्रक्रिया की बात करें तो सबसे पहले टीयर- I (कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा) एग्जाम होगा। इसमें पास अभ्यर्थियों को टियर- II (कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा) के लिए बुलाया जाएगा। टीयर- I के पेपर में  4 भाग होंगे जिनमें प्रत्येक में विभिन्न विषयों के 25 प्रश्न होंगे। विषयों में इंग्लिश लैंग्वेंज, जनरल इंटेलिजेंस, क्वांटिटेटिव एप्टीट्यूड (बेसिक अरिथमेटिक स्किल) और जनरल अवेयरनेस शामिल हैं। परीक्षा में प्रत्येक गलत प्रतिक्रिया के लिए 0.50 अंकों के नेगेटिव मार्किंग के साथ ऑब्जेक्टिव टाइप के मल्टीपल चॉइस प्रश्न होंगे।  टीयर -1 पेपर लिखने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को कुल 60 मिनट का समय दिया जाएगा। वहीं टियर- II परीक्षा दो सत्रों में आयोजित की जाएगी और इसमें 3 सेक्शन होंगे जिनमें प्रत्येक में दो मॉड्यूल होंगे। सेक्शन- I में, दो मॉड्यूल पेपर मैथमेटिकल एबिलिटीज और रीज़निंग और जनरल इंटेलिजेंस के हैं। सेक्शन- II में, मॉड्यूल- I का पेपर इंग्लिश लैंग्वेंज और कॉम्प्रिहेंशन का है जबकि मॉड्यूल- II का पेपर जनरल अवेयरनेस का है।

विभिन्न पदों का वेतनमान :
लोवर डिविजन क्लर्क (LDC)/जेएसए  के लिए पे लेवल-2 से 19,900-63,200 रुपए प्रतिमाह
डेटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर (DEO) के लिए पे लेवल-4 से 25,500-81,100 रुपए प्रतिमाह, वहीं पे लेवल-5 से 29,200-92,300 रुपए प्रतिमाह तक।
 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Ssc Chsl VacancySSC CHSL ResultSSC CHSL Notification