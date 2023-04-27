SSC CGL : कम हुईं एसएससी सीजीएल वैकेंसी, पोस्ट प्रेफरेंस फॉर्म भरने की प्रक्रिया शुरू, जानें नियम

Hindustan Hindi News
SSC CGL 2022 Vacancy , ssc cgl post preference : एसएससी सीजीएल 2022 में वैकेंसी की संख्या कम कर दी है। पहले 37409 पदों पर भर्ती होनी थी लेकिन अब इसे कम 36,012 वैकेंसी कर दिया गया है।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 27 Apr 2023 07:54 PM

SSC CGL 2022 Vacancy , ssc cgl post preference : एसएससी ने सीजीएल भर्ती 2022 की फाइनल वैकेंसी जारी कर दी है। इसके मुताबिक एसएससी ने सीजीएल 2022 में वैकेंसी की संख्या भी कम कर दी है। पहले 37409 पदों पर भर्ती होनी थी लेकिन अब इसे कम 36,012 वैकेंसी कर दिया गया है। इसके अलावा सीजीएल का पोस्ट प्रेफरेंस का फॉर्म भी जारी कर दिया गया है। पोस्ट प्रेफरेंस फॉर्म में अभ्यर्थियों को अपनी योग्यता व पसंद को देखते हुए विभिन्न पदों को वरीयता देनी होगी। फॉर्म में पद, विभाग व मंत्रालय को प्रेफरेंस देना होगा। आयोग ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ssc.nic.in पर पोस्ट प्रेफरेंस का एक सैंपल पीडीएफ फॉर्म जारी किया है लेकिन यह महज सैंपल फॉर्म है जिसे अभ्यर्थियों की सुविधा के जारी किया गया है। अभ्यर्थियों को एसएससी वेबसाइट पर लॉग इन कर ऑनलाइन पोस्ट प्रेफरेंस फॉर्म भरना होगा। फिजिकल मोड से या हार्ड कॉपी से कोई फॉर्म स्वीकार नहीं किए जाएंगे। 

एसएससी ने नोटिस में कहा है कि अभ्यर्थी पदों का प्रेफरेंस ध्यान से दें, क्योंकि बाद में इसमें कोई बदलाव स्वीकार नहीं किए जाएंगे। अभ्यर्थियों को निन्न बातों को लेकर घोषणापत्र देना होगा। इसलिए ये नियम पढ़ लें। 

- चुने गए ऑप्शन अंतिम होंगे। चुने गए ऑप्शन प्रेफरेंस के क्रम में किसी भी तरह के बदलाव की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी।

- विभिन्न विभागों में इस्पेक्टर, सब इंस्पेक्टर, जूनियर इंटेलिजेंस ऑफिसर जैसे पदों के लिए शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा, शारीरिक मापतौल, मेडिकल जैसी योग्यताएं मांगी गई है। योग्यताओं की जानकारी नोटिफिकेशन में दी गई है। फाइनल रिजल्ट के बाद संबंधित विभाग फिजिकल टेस्ट आयोजित करेगा। आपको इसकी जानकारी होनी चाहिए। एसएससी उम्मीदवारों की योग्यता व मेरिट के अनुसार पदों का अंतिम आवंटन करता है। एक बार पद आवंटित हो जाने के बाद आयोग द्वारा किसी भी कारण से कोई परिवर्तन नहीं किया जाता है। अगर आप इस तरह की (ऊपर बताई गई) किसी भी पोस्ट को चुनते हैं और बाद में फिजिकल टेस्ट या मेडिकल में असफल हो जाते हैं तो आपको किसी अन्य विभाग या मंत्रालय में कोई अन्य पद नहीं दिया जाएगा। 

- जो पद चुन रहे हैं उनकी शैक्षणिक योग्यता ठीक से पढ़ लें। 

- सुनिश्चित कर लें कि आपको पास पद के लिए मांगी गई योग्यता पर खरा उतरने के लिए सभी जरूरी डॉक्यूमेंट्स हों। डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन के समय आपको ये दिखाने होंगे। न दिखाने पर उम्मीदवार रद्द हो सकती है। 

पोस्ट प्रेफरेंस सैंपल फॉर्म व नोटिस

फाइनल वैकेंसी

एसएससी सीजीएल 2022 टियर 1 परीक्षा का आयोजन 01 दिसंबर से 12 दिसंबर 2022 तक और टियर 2 परीक्षा का आयोजन 02 मार्च से 07 मार्च तक कंप्यूटर आधारित मोड में किया गया था। 

अब पूर्व की तुलना में अब 1397 पद कम हो गए हैं। आमतौर पर सीजीएल में आठ से नौ हजार पदों पर चयन होता था। इससे पहले आयोग ने सितंबर 2022 में तकरीबन 20 हजार पदों पर भर्ती की संभावना जताई थी लेकिन केंद्र सरकार के विभिन्न विभागों से 36012 रिक्त पदों की सूचना मिली है। इनमें 15403 पद अनारक्षित, 8341 ओबीसी, 5572 एससी, ईडब्ल्यूएस 3807 और एसटी के 2889 पद हैं। इसमें सर्वाधिक 19676 पद डाक विभाग में पोस्टल असिस्टेंट या सॉर्टिंग असिस्टेंट के हैं।

