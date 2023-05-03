Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरSSC CGL 2023: आयु गणना की तिथि बदलने की मांग के बीच सीजीएल के लिए आवेदन की लास्ट डेट आज

SSC CGL 2023: आयु गणना की तिथि बदलने की मांग के बीच सीजीएल के लिए आवेदन की लास्ट डेट आज

SSC CGL 2023: बहुत से अभ्यर्थी आयु की गणना की तिथि बदलने की मांग कर रहे हैं। इन अभ्यर्थियों ने सोमवार को कर्मचारी चयन आयोग के कार्यालय के बाहर अपनी मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन भी किया था।

SSC CGL 2023: आयु गणना की तिथि बदलने की मांग के बीच सीजीएल के लिए आवेदन की लास्ट डेट आज
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 03 May 2023 10:27 AM

एसएससी सीजीएल 2023 के लिए आवेदन की आज 3 मई 2023 अंतिम तिथि है। अगर अभी भी किसी इच्छुक उम्मीदवार ने आवेदन नहीं किया है तो वह फौरन ssc.nic.in पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकता है। इसके बाद आवेदन पत्र में करेक्शन की विंडो खुलेगी। 7 और 8 मई 2023 को आवेदन पत्र में करेक्शन करने का मौका दिया जाएगा। एसएससी के इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत भारत सरकार के विभिन्न मंत्रालयों/विभागों में कुल 7500 रिक्तियों पर अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया जाना है।

इस बीच बहुत से अभ्यर्थी आयु की गणना की तिथि बदलने की मांग कर रहे हैं। इन अभ्यर्थियों ने सोमवार को कर्मचारी चयन आयोग के कार्यालय के बाहर अपनी मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन भी किया था। प्रदर्शनकारियों की मांग है कि आयु की गणना तिथि को पुनः एक जनवरी किया जाए, अगर ऐसा नहीं किया गया तो हजारों अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा देने से वंचित रह जाएंगे। 

अभ्यर्थियों का कहना है कि कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (एसएससी) द्वारा एसएससी सीजीएल 2023 का विज्ञापन प्रकाशित किया गया है, इसमें आयु की गणना दिनांक 1 अगस्त से की गई है, इसके परिणामस्वरूप लाखों अभ्यर्थी जिनकी उम्र 1 जनवरी 1993 से 31 जुलाई 1993 के बीच है, वो अपने अंतिम प्रयास से हमेशा के लिए वंचित रह जाएंगे। इसके अतिरिक्त जिन अभ्यर्थियों की उम्र 27 वर्ष है, वो भी 27 वर्ष या इससे नीचे वाले पदों की पात्रता से बाहर हो जा रहे हैं। कर्मचारी चयन आयोग समय-समय पर आयु गणना की तिथि में संशोधन करता आया है। पिछले वर्षो जैसे 2012, 2015 और 2016 में भी आयु गणना की तिथि को अगस्त रखा गया था परन्तु, अभ्यर्थियों के अनुरोध को देखते हुए इसमें संशोधन किया गया। 

एसएससी सीजीएल टियर वन सीबीटी परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन करने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की परीक्षा 14 जुलाई से 27 जुलाई 2023 के बीच आयोजित की जाएगी। टियर 1 में सफल होने वाले अभ्यर्थी टियर 2 परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे।

इस परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन करने के लिए जनरल कैटेगरी के उम्मीदवारों को 100 रुपये शुल्क जमा करना होगा। वहीं महिला उम्मीदवार, एससी, एसटी, पीडब्ल्यूडी और ईएसएम कैंडिडेट्स को शुल्क नहीं देना होगा।

