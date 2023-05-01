SSC CGL Age Limit: एसएससी दफ्तर के बाहर अभ्यर्थियों का प्रदर्शन

Hindustan Hindi News
SSC CGL 2023: राजधानी में हो रही बारिश के बीच कर्मचारी चयन आयोग के कार्यालय के बाहर अभ्यर्थी आयु की गणना की तिथि बदलने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया। वहीं पुलिस ने नारे लगा रहे प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरा

Alakha Singh, नई दिल्ली Mon, 01 May 2023 11:13 PM

SSC CGL 2023: राजधानी में हो रही बारिश के बीच कर्मचारी चयन आयोग के कार्यालय के बाहर अभ्यर्थी आयु की गणना की तिथि बदलने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया। वहीं पुलिस ने नारे लगा रहे प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में लेकर लोधी कॉलोनी थाना ले गई। कर्मचारी चयन आयोग के कार्यालय सीजीओ कांप्लेक्स के बाहर प्रदर्शनकारियों की मांग है कि आयु की गणना तिथि को पुनः एक जनवरी किया जाए, अगर ऐसा नहीं किया गया तो हजारों अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा देने से वंचित रह जाएंगे। इस सन्दर्भ में कर्मचारी चयन आयोग को लिखित में दिया गया। युवा हल्ला बोल के अध्यक्ष अनुपम ने एसएससी को पत्र लिखकर तिथि परिवर्तित करने की मांग भी की है। छात्रों की मांग है कि एसएससी के चेयरमैन उनसे मिलकर उनकी पीड़ा को समझें और तिथि फिर से 1 जनवरी किया जाए। अभ्यर्थी ध्रुव ने बताया कि आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि तीन मई है।

क्या है मामला?
अभ्यर्थियों का कहना है कि कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (एसएससी) द्वारा एसएससी सीजीएल 2023 का विज्ञापन प्रकाशित किया गया है, इसमें आयु की गणना दिनांक 1 अगस्त से की गई है, इसके परिणामस्वरूप लाखों अभ्यर्थी जिनकी उम्र 1 जनवरी 1993 से 31 जुलाई 1993 के बीच है, वो अपने अंतिम प्रयास से हमेशा के लिए वंचित रह जाएंगे। इसके अतिरिक्त जिन अभ्यर्थियों की उम्र 27 वर्ष है, वो भी 27 वर्ष या इससे नीचे वाले पदों की पात्रता से बाहर हो जा रहे हैं। कर्मचारी चयन आयोग समय-समय पर आयु गणना की तिथि में संशोधन करता आया है। पिछले वर्षो जैसे 2012, 2015 और 2016 में भी आयु गणना की तिथि को अगस्त रखा गया था परन्तु, अभ्यर्थियों के अनुरोध को देखते हुए इसमें संशोधन किया गया। 

