SSC CGL 2023: सीजीएल में इस साल घट गए दस लाख आवेदक, RTI में SSC ने दी जानकारी

SSC CGL 2023 sarkari naukari: कर्मचारी चयन आयोग SSC की सबसे बड़ी भर्ती में से एक कंबाइंड ग्रेजुएट लेवल (सीजीएल) एग्जाम में इस बार दस लाख आवेदक घट गए हैं। सीजीएल 2022 के लिए देशभर से 34.80 लाख अभ्य

Anuradha Pandey प्रमुख संवाददाता, प्रयागराज Wed, 10 May 2023 03:44 PM

कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (एसएससी) की सबसे बड़ी भर्ती में से एक कंबाइंड ग्रेजुएट लेवल (सीजीएल) एग्जाम में इस बार दस लाख आवेदक घट गए हैं। सीजीएल 2022 के लिए देशभर से 34.80 लाख अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया था। सूचना का अधिकार अधिनियम (आरटीआई) के तहत मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सीजीएल 2023 के लिए 24,74,030 आवेदन मिले हैं सीजीएल में पिछली बार पदों की संख्या रिकॉर्ड 36,012 होने के कारण देशभर के अभ्यर्थियों में इसे लेकर उत्साह देखने को मिला था। इसका अंतिम परिणाम जल्द घोषित होने की उम्मीद है।

वहीं इस बार पदों की संभावित संख्या 7500 बताई जा रही है। इसके चलते आवेदन कम होने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। पदों की संख्या बढ़ने पर आवेदन बढ़ सकते थे। इसके अलावा कई परीक्षाएं एक साथ होने और सीजीएल 2023 के आवेदन के अंतिम दिनों में एसएससी के सर्वर पर ट्रैफिक लोड अधिक होने के कारण भी आवेदन में कमी बताई जा रही है।
वर्षवार रिक्तियां और आवेदनों की संख्या
वर्ष रिक्त पद आवेदन

2016 10661 38 लाख

2017 8125 30.26

2018 11105 25.87

2019 8428 21.59

2020 7035 21.89

2021 7686 20.87

2022 36016 34.80

2023 7500+ 24.74

ओबीसी वर्ग से आए सर्वाधिक आवेदन

सीजीएल 2023 के लिए मिले 24.74 लाख आवेदन में सर्वाधिक 9,47,864 ओबीसी वर्ग के हैं। अनारक्षित वर्ग से 5,83,421, अनुसूचित जाति से 5,34,968, अनुसूचित जनजाति से 2,18,875 जबकि आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर (ईडब्ल्यूएस) वर्ग से 1,88,902 अभ्यर्थियों ने फॉर्म भरा है।

