हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरSSC ने CGL भर्ती के इन अभ्यर्थियों को दिया एक दिन का और मौका, जारी कीं नई तिथियां

कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने सीजीएल 2023 भर्ती के उन अभ्यर्थियों को राहत दी है जो किन्हीं वजहों से अभी तक फीस का भुगतान नहीं कर पाए हैं। एसएससी ने सीजीएल भर्ती के लिए फीस भगुतान की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ा दी है।

SSC ने CGL भर्ती के इन अभ्यर्थियों को दिया एक दिन का और मौका, जारी कीं नई तिथियां
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 04 May 2023 05:41 PM

कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने सीजीएल 2023 भर्ती के उन अभ्यर्थियों को राहत दी है जो किन्हीं वजहों से अभी तक फीस का भुगतान नहीं कर पाए हैं। एसएससी ने सीजीएल भर्ती के लिए फीस भगुतान की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ा दी है। अब ऑनलाइन मोड से फीस का भुगतान 5 मई  (रात 11 बजे तक) तक किया जा सकता है जबकि पहले यह अंतिम तिथि 4 मई थी। वहीं ऑफलाइन मोड से फीस का भुगतान करने के लिए चालान जनरेट करने की अंतिम तिथि अब 5 मई 2023 कर दी गई है जबकि अभी तक यह 4 मई थी। चालान से फीस 6 मई तक जमा कराई जा सकती है। इन तिथियों के आगे बढ़ने के चलते एप्लीकेशन फॉर्म में करेक्शन का शेड्यूल भी आगे खिसका दिया गया है। अब करेक्शन की विंडो 10 मई से 11 मई तक खुलेगी। इन्हीं दो दिनों के दौरान ऑनलाइन मोड से फीस का भुगतान भी करना होगा। पहले  7 और 8 मई 2023 को आवेदन पत्र में करेक्शन करने का मौका दिया गया था। एसएससी के इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत भारत सरकार के विभिन्न मंत्रालयों/विभागों में कुल 7500 रिक्तियों पर अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया जाना है।

बहुत से अभ्यर्थी आयु की गणना की तिथि बदलने की मांग कर रहे हैं। इन अभ्यर्थियों ने सोमवार को कर्मचारी चयन आयोग के कार्यालय के बाहर अपनी मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन भी किया था। प्रदर्शनकारियों की मांग है कि आयु की गणना तिथि को पुनः एक जनवरी किया जाए, अगर ऐसा नहीं किया गया तो हजारों अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा देने से वंचित रह जाएंगे। इनकी मांग पर कोई फैसला नहीं लिया गया है। 

एसएससी सीजीएल टियर वन सीबीटी परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन करने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की परीक्षा 14 जुलाई से 27 जुलाई 2023 के बीच आयोजित की जाएगी। टियर 1 में सफल होने वाले अभ्यर्थी टियर 2 परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे।

इस परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन करने के लिए जनरल कैटेगरी के उम्मीदवारों को 100 रुपये शुल्क जमा करना होगा। वहीं महिला उम्मीदवार, एससी, एसटी, पीडब्ल्यूडी और ईएसएम कैंडिडेट्स को शुल्क नहीं देना होगा।

