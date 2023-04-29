SSC CGL 2023 : सीजीएल परीक्षा 2023 को लेकर अहम नोटिस जारी, देखिए डिटेल्स

Hindustan Hindi News
SSC CGL 2023 : कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने एसएससी सीजीएल परीक्षा 2023 को लेकर अहम नोटिस जारी किया है। एसएससी की वेबसाइट ssc.nic.in पर शु्क्रवार को जारी नोटिस के अनुसार, अभ्यर्थियों के हित को ध्यान में रखते ह

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 29 Apr 2023 05:27 PM

SSC CGL 2023 : कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने एसएससी सीजीएल परीक्षा 2023 को लेकर अहम नोटिस जारी किया है। एसएससी की वेबसाइट ssc.nic.in पर शु्क्रवार को जारी नोटिस के अनुसार, अभ्यर्थियों के हित को ध्यान में रखते हुए पुन: सूचित किया जा रहा है कि संयुक्त स्नातक स्तरीय परीक्षा 2023 में भाग लेने के इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी अपने ऑनलाइन आवेदन अंतिम तिथ 3 मई 2023 को या इससे पहले जमा करा दें। लास्ट डेट में आवेदन जमा कराने में आने वाली दिक्कतों जैसे लॉगइन फैल्चर, डिस्कनेक्शन या नेटवर्क इशू आदि को ध्यान में रखते हुए अभ्यर्थी लास्ट डेट से पहले ही आवेदन फॉर्म जमा करा दें।

अभ्यर्थियों को पहले ही चेतावनी दी गई है कि एसएससी सीजीएल 2023 आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि किसी भी हाल में बढ़ाई नहीं जाएगी। इसलिए अभ्यर्थी समय पर ही अपने आवेदन फॉर्म जमा करा दें। आपको बता दें कि एसएससी सीजीएल परीक्षा के लिए नोटिफिकेशन 3 मार्च 2023 को जारी हुआ और इसके लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन 4 मार्च 2023 से शुरू हुए थे।

SSC Notice

एसएससी की ओर से पूर्व में जारी नोटिस के अनुसार, एसएससी सीजीएल 2023 के तहत करीब 7500 रिक्तियों पर अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया जाना है। हालांकि समय आने पर आयोग बताएगा कि रिक्तियां घट रही हैं या बढ़ रही हैं। रिक्तियों में यदि कोई बदलाव होगा तो एसएससी पोस्टवाइज, कैटेगरीवाइज रिक्तियों का ब्योरा अपनी वेबसाइट पर जारी करेगा।

शैक्षिक योग्यता : 
एसएससी सीजीएल परीक्षा 2023 में आवेदन के इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी को किसी भी स्ट्रीम में मान्यता प्राप्त संस्थान या विश्वविद्यालय से स्नातक पास होना जरूरी है।

आवेदन शुल्क : एसएससी सीजीएल के लिए आवेदन शुल्क 100 रुपए देने होंगे। महिला अभ्यर्थियों, एससी, एसटी व दिव्यांग अभ्यर्थियों किसी प्रकार का शुल्क नहीं देना होगा। 

SSC CGLCglSSC Examअन्य..