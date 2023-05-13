Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरSSC CGL Result 2022 : 36000 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए एसएससी सीजीएल का फाइनल रिजल्ट जारी, देखें कटऑफ

SSC CGL Result 2022 : 36000 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए एसएससी सीजीएल का फाइनल रिजल्ट जारी, देखें कटऑफ

SSC CGL 2022 Final Result , Cut off : कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (एसएससी) ने कंबाइंड ग्रेजुएट लेवल (सीजीएल) 2022 भर्ती का फाइनल रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। इस भर्ती के जरिए 36001 पदों को भरा जाएगा।

SSC CGL Result 2022 : 36000 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए एसएससी सीजीएल का फाइनल रिजल्ट जारी, देखें कटऑफ
Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 11:24 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

SSC CGL 2022 Final Result : कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (एसएससी) ने कंबाइंड ग्रेजुएट लेवल (सीजीएल) 2022 भर्ती का फाइनल रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। इस भर्ती के जरिए केंद्र सरकार के विभिन्न विभागों व मंत्रालयों में 36001 पदों को भरा जाएगा। अभ्यर्थी ssc.nic.in पर जाकर परिणाम और कटऑफ चेक कर सकते हैं। 15408 पद अनारक्षित, 8336 ओबीसी, 5571 एससी, ईडब्ल्यूएस 3798 और एसटी के 2888 पद थे। इसमें सर्वाधिक 19676 पद डाक विभाग में पोस्टल असिस्टेंट या सॉर्टिंग असिस्टेंट के थे।
 

एसएससी के इतिहास में पहले कभी सीजीएल में इतने अधिक पदों पर भर्ती नहीं हुई है। इस भर्ती की टियर टू की परीक्षा दो से सात मार्च तक कराई गई थी। सफल अभ्यर्थियों से पांच मई तक विकल्प मांगे गए थे।

कोर्ट में लंबित मामलों के चलते 63 अभ्यर्थियों का रिजल्ट रोका गया है। 

यहां देखें पूरी कटऑफ
 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
SSC CGL