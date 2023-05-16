SSA Recruitment 2023 : समग्र शिक्षा विभाग असम में 933 पदों पर भर्ती, देखिए डिटेल्स

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरSSA Recruitment 2023 : समग्र शिक्षा विभाग असम में 933 पदों पर भर्ती, देखिए डिटेल्स

SSA Recruitment 2023 : समग्र शिक्षा, असम (SSA) ने हाल में विभाग में 933 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया है। एसएसए की इस भर्ती के तहत राज्य में क्लस्टर रिसोर्स सेंटर कोऑर्डिनेटर (CRCC) पद पर अभ

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 16 May 2023 07:28 PM

SSA Recruitment 2023 : समग्र शिक्षा विभाग, असम (SSA) ने हाल में विभाग में 933 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया है। एसएसए की इस भर्ती के तहत राज्य में क्लस्टर रिसोर्स सेंटर कोऑर्डिनेटर (CRCC) पद पर अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया जाना है। एसएसए में क्लस्टर रिसोर्स सेंटर कोऑर्डिनेटर और वर्किंग असिस्टैंट टीचर या संविदा सहायक अध्यापक व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती में आवेदन के लिए जो अभ्यर्थी इच्छुक हों उनसे राज्य के संबंधित जिलों में रिक्त पदों के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं।

एसएसए भर्ती की महत्वपूर्ण तिथियां:
आवेदन शुरू होने की तिथि - 13-05-2023
आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि - 12-06-2023
परीक्षा की तिथि - 8 जुलाई 2023
एडमिट कार्ड जारी करने की तिथि - 30 जून 2023
लिखित परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी करने की तिथि- 15 जुलााई 2023
फाइनल रिजल्ट जारी होने की तिथि - 31 जुलाई 2023


रिक्तियों की संख्या : 933
पद नाम - क्लस्टर रिसोर्स सेंटर कोऑर्डिनेटर (CRCC)

आयु सीमा- अधिकतम 45 वर्ष। जिन शिक्षकों ने इस पद पर पहले सेवा दे चुके हैं उनके लिए आयु सीमा 50 वर्ष है।

शैक्षिक योग्यता - यूजीसी ने मान्यता प्राप्त और एनआईटीई से अप्रूव्ड संस्थान से डीएलएड या बीएड आदि की डिग्री होनी चाहिए। अभ्य योग्यता में प्राथमिक या माध्यमिक स्कूलों में पहले से कार्य कर रहे शिक्षक भी पात्र माने जाएंगे। अभ्यर्थियों को सलाह है कि आवेदन करने से पहले पूरा भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन जरूर देख लें।

ऐसे करें आवेदन : 
वेबसाइट https://scert.assam.gov.in/ पर जाकर भर्ती विज्ञापन डाउनलोड करें। 
आवेदन शर्तें  पढ़ें और आवेदन फॉर्म भरें। 
रूरी दस्तावेज अपलोड करें। 
पासपोर्ट फोटो व लगाए वं हस्ताक्षर करें। 
आवेदन कम्प्लीट होने के बाद आवेदन फॉर्म सब्मिट  करें।

SSA Recruitment 2023 Notification

