हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरMother's Day Speech In Hindi : मदर्स डे पर स्कूली बच्चों के लिए आसान भाषण

Mother's Day Speech In Hindi : मदर्स डे पर स्कूली बच्चों के लिए आसान भाषण

Mother's Day Speech In Hindi 2023: बहुत से स्कूलों में बच्चों को मदर्स डे पर निबंध लिखने के कहा जाता है या स्पीच के लिए बोला जाता है। यहां से आप निबंध या स्पीच का आइडिया ले सकते हैं। 

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 08:06 AM

Mother’s Day Speech : हर वर्ष मई माह के दूसरे रविवार को  मदर्स डे मनाया जाता है। इस बार यह 14 मई को मनाया जाएगा।  यह दिन मां को समर्पित है। मदर्स डे माताओं के प्रति प्यार व सम्मान दिखाने और उन्हें स्पेशल फील कराने का दिन है। आज के दिन लोग अपनी मां को उनके निस्‍वार्थ प्रेम, त्‍याग और समर्पण के लिए अपने अपने अंदाज से शुक्रिया कहते हैं और अलग-अलग तरीके से सेलिब्रेट करता है। बहुत से स्कूलों में बच्चों को मदर्स डे पर निबंध लिखने के कहा जाता है। होम वर्क में स्पीच तैयार करने का काम भी दिया जाता है। अगर आप मर्दस डे पर स्पीच या निबंध तैयार कर रहे हैं तो यहां से आइडिया ले सकते हैं। 

Mother’s Day Speech : यहां से देखें मदर्स डे पर स्पीच का उदाहरण 
आदरणीय अध्यापक गण, प्रिंसिपल सर एवं मेरे प्यारे साथियों, 
मां को ईश्वर के समान दर्जा दिया गया है। सिर्फ ईश्वर ही नहीं बल्कि वह हमारी गुरु भी होती हैं। बच्चा जब बोलना सीखता है तो वह सबसे पहला शब्द मां या मम्मी ही बोलता है। दुख हो या सुख हर भावना में व्यक्ति को सबसे पहले मां की ही याद आती है। मां से बड़ा और अनमोल धन इस दुनिया में कुछ नहीं है। मदर्ड डे इसी मां के प्रति अपना प्यार, लगाव, आभार और सम्मान दिखाने का दिन है। एक मां न सिर्फ बच्चे को जन्म देती है बल्कि अपने सभी सुखों को छोड़कर उसे पाल पोस कर बड़ा करती है। बच्चों व परिवार की खुशियों के लिए अपना सब कुछ त्याग देती है। आज मां के इसी त्याग, निस्‍वार्थ प्रेम और समर्पण को सलाम करने का दिन है। 
 
माना जाता है कि मदर्स डे मनाए जाने की शुरुआत अमेरिका से हुई। यहां एना जॉर्विस नाम की एक महिला ने अपनी मां की खूब सेवा की और शादी भी नहीं की। मां की मौत के बाद एना ने अपनी पूरी जिंदगी दूसरों की सेवा में लगा दी। अमेरिकी सरकार ने एना के सम्मान में मदर्स डे मनाए जाने का फैसला लिया। 1914 में औपचारिक रूप से पहला मदर्स डे मनाया गया। तब से यह दिन मई के दूसरे रविवार को मनाया जाता आ रहा है। 

इस खास मौके को हर कोई अलग-अलग तरीके से सेलिब्रेट करता है। कोई मां को प्यार भरे संदेश भेजता है तो कोई उन्हें सरप्राइज गिफ्ट देकर स्पेशल फील कराता है। 

दोस्तों। मां वास्तव में ईश्वर का हमे दिया सबसे अद्भुत और अनमोल तोहफा है। वह बिना किसी स्वार्थ के हमें हमेशा सही राह दिखाती है। मां-बच्चे का रिश्ता इतना खास होता है कि वह हमारे कुछ कहने से पहले ही हमारी जरूरतों को समझ जाती है। 

मेरी मां, सिर्फ मेरी मां ही नहीं बल्कि मेरी सबसे अच्छी साथी भी हैं। मैं उससे कभी कुछ नहीं छिपाता। मेरी हर उपलब्धि पर वह सबसे ज्यादा खुश होती हैं। और अगर मैं रेस में पीछे रह जाता हूं तो वही सबसे ज्यादा हौसलाफजाई भी करती हैं। मुझे हिम्मत देती हैं। 

साथियों, वैसे तो मां पर जितना बोला जाए सब कुछ कम पड़ा जाएगा। मैं भगवान से यह कामना करते हुए अपना भाषण खत्म करना चाहूंगा कि वो हमारी माताओं को हमेशा खुश रखें। भगवान हमें अपनी मां के सपनों को पूरा करने और गौरवान्वित करने के समर्थ बनाएं।  

धन्यवाद। हैप्पी मदर्स डे।

