हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरSIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2023: नर्सिंग ऑफिसर एंड फार्मासिस्ट के 9879 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन शुरू

SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2023: नर्सिंग ऑफिसर एंड फार्मासिस्ट के 9879 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन शुरू

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 06 May 2023 04:24 PM

SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2023: स्टेट इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ हेल्थ एंड फेमिली वेलफेयर, राजस्थान ने नर्सिंग ऑफिसर और फार्मासिस्ट के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। योग्य अभ्यर्थी एसआईएचएफडब्ल्यू की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट sihfwrajasthan.com पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य एव परिवार कल्याण विभाग की इस वैकेंसी के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन आज 5 मई 2023 से शुरू हो चुके हैं। इस भर्ती अभियान के जरिए कुल 9879 पदों पर संस्थान में योग्य अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया जाएगा। वैकेंसी व अन्य जानकारी के लिए यहां देखिए डिटेल्स-

महत्वपूर्ण तिथियां
आवेदन शुरू होने की तिथि - 5 मई 2023
आवेदन बंद होने की तिथि - 4 जून 2023

रिक्तियों का ब्योरा:
नर्सिंग ऑफिसर के पद -7020
फार्मासिस्ट के पद - 2859

आवेदन योग्यता -
जो भी अभ्यर्थी इन पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन करना चाहता हो वे शैक्षिक योग्यता, आयु सीमा आदि के लिए यहां दिया जा रहा भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन देख सकते हैं।

SIHFW Rajasthan Recruitment 2023 Notification

वेबसाइट- sihfwrajasthan.com/

अन्य विवरण यहां देखिए -
आपको बता दें कि इस भर्ती के बारे में विभाग की ओर से 27 अप्रैल 2023 को सूचना जारी की गई थी। अभ्यर्थी संस्थान (SIHFW Rajasthan) की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर पूरा भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन चेक कर सकते हैं।
 

