School Fees Refund: डीआईओएस का दावा- भेजा रिमाइंडर नोटिस, शासन को जाएगी रिपोर्ट

Alakha Singhवरिष्ठ संवाददाता,मेरठTue, 02 May 2023 11:36 PM

School Fee Refund: कोरोना काल के दौरान निजी स्कूलों द्वारा छात्रों से ली गई फीस का 15 फीसदी वापस किए जाने के मामले में स्कूलों की चुप्पी पर ब्यौरा तलब किया गया है। डीएम के माध्यम से डीआईओएस ने काफी पहले ही स्कूलों को फीस वापसी के संबंध में आदेश जारी किया गया था। इसके बाद विभाग और स्कूल दोनों मामले में चुप बैठ गए। वहीं कोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद फीस वापसी को लेकर अभिभावकों और संगठनों के बार-बार पूछे जाने पर स्कूलों को रिमाइंडर पत्र भेजा गया। हालांकि स्कूल ऐसा कोई पत्र मिलने से इंकार कर रहे हैं।

डीआईओएस ने एक मई को स्कूलों को रिमांडर जारी करते हुए कहा है कि यदि कोरोना काल में फीस बढ़ा कर ली गई है, तो उसे आगे की फीस में समायोजित भी किया जाए। रिमाइंडर में ब्यौरा मांगा गया है कि स्कूल जानकारी दें कि उन्होंने कितनी फीस वापस कर दी और इसमें किस तरह की समस्याएं सामने आ रही है। इसमें सीबीएसई बोर्ड, आईसीएसई बोर्ड, संस्कृत बोर्ड और मदरसा बोर्ड से मान्यता प्राप्त माध्यमिक विद्यालय शामिल हैं। इसमें स्कूल का नाम, कक्षावार छात्र सख्या जिसमें बालक बालिका दर्शाएं जाएंगे, और पूछा गया है कि कितने छात्र-छात्राओं का शुल्क समायोजित/वापस किया गया, जिसका ब्यौरा कक्षावार मांगा गया है। इसी क्रम में यह भी जानकारी मांगी गई है कि अभी तक कितने छात्र-छात्राएं ऐसे हैं, जिनका शुल्क समायोजित या वापस नही किया है। इस बारे में स्कूलों से संपूर्ण डाटा मांगते हुए डीआईओएस ने कहा है कि शासन को इस संबंध में रिपोर्ट दी जानी है।

स्कूल अपने दावे पर कायम, बोले-नहीं मिला कोई आदेश
फीस वापसी को लेकर भेजे गए पत्र और रिमाइंडर के बारे में स्कूल अपने दावे पर कायम है। स्कूलों का कहना है कि उन्हें डीआईओएस कार्यालय से इस संबंध में कोई आदेश नही मिला है। जबकि डीआईओएस कार्यालय द्वारा कहा गया है कि पूर्व में पत्र भेजे जाने के बाद इस बारे में एक मई को भी रिमांडर पत्र भी भेजा गया है।
 

