School Fees Order: फीस वापसी पर कार्रवाई को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे स्कूल

पब्लिक स्कूलों द्वारा कोरोना काल में ली गई फीस वापसी के मामले में नोएडा में डीएम की सख्ती के बाद स्कूलों के संगठन में हलचल तेज हो गई है। पूर्वांचल स्कूल एसोसिएशन वेलफेयर के माध्यम से मामले में सुप्रीम

Alakha Singhवरिष्ठ संवाददाता,मेरठMon, 01 May 2023 11:05 PM

School Fees Order: पब्लिक स्कूलों द्वारा कोरोना काल में ली गई फीस वापसी के मामले में नोएडा में डीएम की सख्ती के बाद स्कूलों के संगठन में हलचल तेज हो गई है। पूर्वांचल स्कूल एसोसिएशन वेलफेयर के माध्यम से मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की गई है। मेरठ से सीआईएस (कांफिड्रेशन ऑफ इंडीपेंटेंट स्कूल्स) ने भी नोएडा के डीएम को इस बारे में अवगत कराते हुए आदेश पर कार्रवाई न किए जाने को कहते हुए समय मांगा है। उच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद भी निजी स्कूलों द्वारा कोरोना काल सत्र 2021-22 की 15 प्रतिशत फीस अभिभावकों को वापस नहीं की गई। बार-बार आदेश की अवहेलना पर नोएडा के डीएम ने लगभग सौ स्कूलों पर एक-एक लाख रुपये का जुर्माना लगा दिया। इस सख्ती के बाद अन्य जिलों के स्कूलों में भी हलचल तेज हो गई। मेरठ में फीस वापसी के आदेश के अनुपालन को लेकर अभिभावक बार-बार स्कूलों में पूछताछ करने पहुंच रहे हैं। तमाम सामाजिक संगठन और अभिभावकों की एसोसिएशन ज्ञापन व ट्वीट के माध्यम से इसे लेकर सवाल उठा रहे हैं।

मामले में मेरठ सहोदय के अध्यक्ष व सीआईएस के सचिव राहुल केसरवानी ने बताया कि पूर्वांचल स्कूल एसोसिएशन वेलफेयर के माध्यम से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका डाली गई है। सीआईएस में यूपी के स्कूलों की मैनेजमेंट के लोग सदस्य हैं। राहुल केसरवानी का कहना है कि फिलहाल कुछ दिन के लिए फैसले का इंतजार किया जाए। इसके बाद जो भी निर्णय होगा, वह मान्य होगा। स्कूलों का कहना है कि डीएम नोएडा से लेकर मेरठ के अधिकारियों को भी इस बारे में सूचना दी गई है।

विभाग का दावा फीस वापसी का आदेश जारी
डीआईओएस राजेश कुमार के अनुसार फीस वापसी को लेकर स्कूलों के लिए विभाग की तरफ से आदेश जारी कर दिया गया है। अभी विभाग को कोई शिकायत प्राप्त नही हुई। शिकायत आते ही जांच होगी, दोषी पाए जाने पर संबंधित के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी।

स्कूलों का दावा उन्हें कोई आदेश नहीं मिला
दीवान पब्लिक स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य एके दुबे और सोफिया स्कूल की प्रधानाचार्य सिस्टर गेल ने बताया कि मैनेजमेंट से बात करके आदेश का पालन किया जाएगा। लेकिन अभी तक संबंधित अधिकारी यानि डीआईओएस के यहां से कोई आदेश नही मिला है। 

