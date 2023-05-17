Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरRSMSSB: राजस्थान सीईटी 12वीं लेवल परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी, देखिए rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in पर

RSMSSB: राजस्थान सीईटी 12वीं लेवल परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी, देखिए rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in पर

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 17 May 2023 04:10 PM

RSMSSB: राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड (आरएसएमएसएसबी) ने कॉमन इलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट (CET) सीनियर सेकंडरी लेवल ( Class 12th) लेवल परीक्षा के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने राजस्थान सीईटी (12वीं लेवल) परीक्षा में भाग लिया हो वे बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। रिजल्ट का डायरेक्ट लिंक यहां दिया जा रहा है।

राजस्थान सीईटी 2023 का आयोजन 4, 5 और 11 फरवरी को छह चरणों में किया गया था।

आरएसएमएसएसबी ने सीईटी रिजल्ट के नोटिस में उन प्रश्नों की सूची भी प्रकाशित की है जो विभिन्न पालियों के प्रश्न पत्रों से डिलीट कर दिए गए हैं।


डायरेक्ट लिंक- RSMSSB CET 12th level result 2023

ऐसे चेक करें RSMSSB सीईटी 12वीं लेवल रिजल्ट 2023
ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in पर जाएं।
होम पेज पर दिख रहे ‘Latest News’ टैब पर क्लिक करें।
अब अगले लिंक‘Common Eligibility Test (Sr. Sec. Level) 2022 : Get Marks' पर क्लिक करें।
अपनी लॉगइन डिटेल्स भरें।
आरएसएमएसएसबी सीईटी रिजल्ट चेक करें।

अधिक जानकारी के लिए देखिए notification

RSMSSBRajasthan CETRSMSSB Recruitment