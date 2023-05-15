RSMSSB Calendar 2023 : राजस्थान पटवारी व उपकारापाल समेत 17 भर्ती परीक्षाओं की तिथियां जारी

Hindustan Hindi News
RSMSSB Calendar: राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड ने वर्ष 2023-24 में आयोजित होने वाली भर्ती परीक्षाओं की संभावित तिथियां जारी कर दी हैं। अभ्यर्थी rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in पर जाकर कैलेंडर देख सकते हैं।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 05:12 PM

RSMSSB Calendar 2023 : राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड ने वर्ष 2023-24 में आयोजित होने वाली भर्ती परीक्षाओं की संभावित तिथियां जारी कर दी हैं। अभ्यर्थी बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in पर जाकर परीक्षा कैलेंडर देख व डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। राज्य सरकार के 17 विभागों में विभिन्न पदों के लिए यह भर्ती परीक्षाएं सितंबर 2023 से फरवरी 2024 के बीच होंगी। पटवारी भर्ती परीक्षा का आयोजन अगले साल फरवरी माह में होगा।

- सूचना सहायक सीधी भर्ती परीक्षा - 9 सितंबर
- कनिष्ठ लेखाकार और तहसील राजस्व लेखाकार संयुक्त सीधी भर्ती परीक्षा - 17 सितंबर
- संविदा महिला स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता व संविदा नर्स सीधी भर्ती परीक्षा-  24 सितंबर
- संगणक और पर्यवेक्षक सीधी भर्ती परीक्षा - 14 अक्टूबर
- कृषि पर्यवेक्षक और सुपरवाइजर परीक्षा-  21 अक्टूबर
- उपकारापाल, छात्रावास अधीक्षक ग्रेड 2 और पर्यवेक्षक महिला - दिसंबर 2023
- राजस्थान कनिष्ठ अभियंता और प्लाटून कमांडर परीक्षा - जनवरी 2024 
- छात्रावास अधीक्षक ग्रेड 3, कनिष्ठ सहायक, ‌पटवारी और जिलेदार - फरवरी 2024 के 

पूरा कैलेंडर देखने के लिए क्लिक करें 

 

