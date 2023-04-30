JEE Mains टॉपर में एकमात्र लड़की रिद्धि कमलेश कुमार सहित कर्नाटक के 3 छात्रों ने किया 100 पर्सेंटाइल स्कोर

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरJEE Mains टॉपर में एकमात्र लड़की रिद्धि कमलेश कुमार सहित कर्नाटक के 3 छात्रों ने किया 100 पर्सेंटाइल स्कोर

संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (जेईई) मेन्स 2023 इंजीनियरिंग के पेपर के नतीजे शनिवार को आ गए हैं। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) के अनुसार कुल 43 छात्रों ने इसबार परीक्षा में 100 पर्सेंट अंक हासिल किए हैं।

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 30 Apr 2023 02:02 PM

JEE Mains 2023 Result: संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (जेईई) मेन्स 2023 इंजीनियरिंग के पेपर के नतीजे शनिवार को आ गए हैं। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) के अनुसार कुल 43 छात्रों ने इसबार परीक्षा में 100 पर्सेंट अंक हासिल किए हैं। बता दें कि 100 पर्सेंटाइल स्कोर करने वाले 43 छात्रों में कुल तीन छात्र कर्नाटक से भी हैं।

ये रहे 100 पर्सेंट अंक लाने वाले छात्र
एनटीए की लिस्ट के अनुसार कर्नाटक के तनिष सिंह खुराना, रिधि कमलेश कुमार माहेश्वरी और निवेद अयिलियथ नांबियार ने जेईई मेन परीक्षा में 100 पर्सेंट अंक प्राप्त किए हैं। इसके अलावा, 43 टॉपर्स की सूची में पड़ोसी तेलंगाना और आंध्र प्रदेश के छात्रों की एक बड़ी संख्या थी। तेलंगाना के वेंकट कौंडिन्य और आंध्र प्रदेश के कल्लाकुरी साईनाथ श्रीमंत भी टॉप करने वालों में शामिल हैं।

रिद्धि कमलेश कुमार टॉपर में एकमात्र लड़की
परीक्षा में टॉप करने वाली कर्नाटक की रिद्धि कमलेश कुमार माहेश्वरी जेईई मेन्स रिजल्ट 2023 में 100 पर्सेंटाइल हासिल करने वाली एकमात्र लड़की हैं। बता दें कि जेईई मेन एनआईटी, आईआईआईटी में इंजीनियरिंग और टेक्नोलॉजी, आर्किटेक्चर और प्लानिंग कोर्स में प्रवेश के लिए आयोजित एक राष्ट्रीय स्तर की प्रवेश परीक्षा है।

Jee Main 2023JEE Main Result