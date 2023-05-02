Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरहरियाणा डीएलएड रिजल्ट मार्च परीक्षा 2023 के नतीजे घोषित, bseh.org.in पर देखिए लिंक

हरियाणा डीएलएड रिजल्ट मार्च परीक्षा 2023 के नतीजे घोषित, bseh.org.in पर देखिए लिंक

बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन, हरियाणा ने हरियाणा डीएलएड मार्च 2023 परीक्षा के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए हैं। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने डीएलएड स्पेशल चांस/री-अपीयर परीक्षा मार्च 2023 में भाग लिया था वे अपना रिजल्ट बीएसईएच

हरियाणा डीएलएड रिजल्ट मार्च परीक्षा 2023 के नतीजे घोषित, bseh.org.in पर देखिए लिंक
Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 02 May 2023 03:29 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन, हरियाणा ने हरियाणा डीएलएड मार्च 2023 परीक्षा के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए हैं। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने डीएलएड स्पेशल चांस/री-अपीयर परीक्षा मार्च 2023 में भाग लिया था वे अपना रिजल्ट बीएसईएच की वेबसाइट bseh.org.in पर जाकर चेक कर सकते हैं। जो अभ्यर्थी जुलाई 2023 डीएलएड परीक्षा में भाग लेना चाहते हैं वे 9 मई से 23 मई 2023 तक बिना लेट फीस के साथ आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इसके बाद 24 मई से 30 मई 2023 तक 100 रुपए की लेट फीस और और 300 रुपए की लेट फीस के साथ 31 मई से 6 जून 2023 और 1000 रुपए की लेट फीस के साथ 7 जून से 13 जून 2023 तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

डीएलएड री-अपीयर परीक्षा का आवेदन शुल्क 800 रुपए प्रति सब्जेक्ट है और एक से अधिक विषय में भाग लेने के लिए 200 रुपए अतिरिक्त शुल्क है। वहीं अधिकतम शुल्क 2000 रुपए है।

Direct link to check Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2023

हरियाणा डीएलएड मार्च 2023 रिजल्ट का डायरेक्ट लिंक:
हरियाणा डीएलएड मार्च 2023 के नतीजे यहां दिए गए आसान स्टेप्स में चेक कर सकते हैं-
बीएसईएच की वेबसाइट bseh.org.in पर जाकर चेक कर सकते हैं।
हरियाणा डीएलएड मार्च रिजल्ट का लिंक होम पेज पर दिखेगा।
अपना रिजल्ट चेक करें और पेज डाउनलोड करें।
रिजल्ट की हार्ड कॉपी डाउनलोड करके रख लें। 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Haryana BoardDeled Result 508 50BSEH