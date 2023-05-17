Hindustan Hindi News
JPSC सहायक प्रोफेसर भर्ती का परिणाम 31 जुलाई तक जारी करें : हाईकोर्ट

झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने क्षेत्रीय भाषा हो में सहायक प्रोफेसर की नियुक्ति का परिणाम एक साल बाद भी जारी नहीं किए जाने पर नाराजगी जताते हुए 31 जुलाई तक परिणाम जारी करने का निर्देश दिया है। जस्टिस डॉ एसएन पाठक

Alakha Singhविशेष संवाददाता,रांचीWed, 17 May 2023 08:10 PM

झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने क्षेत्रीय भाषा हो में सहायक प्रोफेसर की नियुक्ति का परिणाम एक साल बाद भी जारी नहीं किए जाने पर नाराजगी जताते हुए 31 जुलाई तक परिणाम जारी करने का निर्देश दिया है। जस्टिस डॉ एसएन पाठक की अदालत ने इस निर्देश के साथ ही याचिका निष्पादित कर दी।

याचिका सरस्वती गगराई एवं अन्य ने दायर की थी। प्रार्थियों की ओर से पक्ष रखते हुए अधिवक्ता सुभाशीष रसिक सोरेन ने अदालत को बताया कि हो भाषा में सहायक प्रोफेसरों के सात पदों पर नियुक्ति के लिए वर्ष 2018 प्रक्रिया शुरू की गयी थी। वर्ष 2019 में तकनीकी कारणों से इस प्रक्रिया को रोक दिया गया गया था। इसके बाद वर्ष 2022 में नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया शुरू करते हुए 28 मार्च 2022 में 20 उम्मीदवारों का साक्षात्कार लिया गया था, लेकिन एक साल से अधिक की अवधि बीत जाने के बाद भी परिणाम जारी नहीं किया गया है। इससे सफल उम्मीदवारों को परेशानी हो रही है। जेपीएससी की ओर से अदालत को बताया गया कि रिजल्ट जारी करने की प्रक्रिया अंतिम चरण में है। जल्द ही इसे जारी किया जाएगा। सुनवाई के बाद अदालत ने 31 जुलाई तक रिजल्ट जारी करने का निर्देश देते हुए याचिका निष्पादित कर दी।

Assistant Professor RecruitmentJPSC Recruitment