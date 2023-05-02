मई के अंत तक शुरू होगी 26000 शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया : मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन

Hindustan Hindi News
झारखंड में मई के अंत तक 26 हजार शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। वहीं, इस साल के आखिर तक 24 हजार अन्य शिक्षकों भी बहाली कर ली जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने मंगलवार को यह घोषणा की। मौका था

Alakha Singhहिन्दुस्तान ब्यूरो,रांचीWed, 03 May 2023 09:50 AM

झारखंड में मई के अंत तक 26 हजार शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। वहीं, इस साल के आखिर तक 24 हजार अन्य शिक्षकों भी बहाली कर ली जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने मंगलवार को यह घोषणा की। मौका था राज्य के 80 उत्कृष्ट विद्यालयों के उद्घाटन समारोह का। मुख्यमंत्री ने सभी जिलों में स्थित 80 उत्कृष्ट विद्यालयों का शुभारंभ किया। रांची के उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय ठाकुर विश्वनाथ शाहदेव उच्च विद्यालय, जगन्नाथपुर में आयोजित राज्य स्तरीय समारोह के साथ इन स्कूलों की नई क्लास में नामांकन की प्रक्रिया की भी शुरुआत कर दी गई। इन स्कूलों को सीबीएसई की मान्यता मिल गई है और अंग्रेजी माध्यम से पढ़ाई होगी।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि राज्य के स्कूलों में शिक्षकों की कमी है। कई अड़चनें, कई बाधाओं की वजह से शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति नहीं हो पाई, लेकिन इस समस्या का समाधान निकाला जा चुका है। इस माह के अंत तक लगभग 26 हजार शिक्षकों की बहाली प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि स्कूलों के संचालन के लिए स्कूल के अंदर एक प्रबंधन समिति है। उन सभी से आग्रह है कि वे भी उत्कृष्ट विद्यालयों में बेहतर शिक्षा के लिए अहम भूमिका निभाएं, ताकि स्कूलों का संचालन बेहतर ढंग से किया जा सके। सरकार आधारभूत संरचना, शिक्षक, किताबें, कपड़े, व्यवस्थाएं दे सकती है, लेकिन प्रबंधन समिति सुनिश्चित करे कि इन सभी संसाधनों के साथ बेहतर शिक्षा स्कूलों को मिले। जो स्कूल बेहतर प्रदर्शन करेगा समय-समय पर उसका आकलन कर उस विद्यालय के बच्चों और शिक्षकों को पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा।

पैसे के अभाव में नहीं छूटेगी पढ़ाई
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि पैसे के अभाव में झारखंड के किसी भी छात्र-छात्रा की पढ़ाई नहीं छूटेगी। एकलव्य प्रशिक्षण योजना, मुख्यमंत्री प्रोत्साहन शिक्षा योजना, गुरुजी स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड योजना की शुरुआत सरकार कर रही है। स्कूल से निकलने के बाद इंजीनियर, डॉक्टर, वकील, जज बनने की इच्छा रखने वाले बच्चों का सरकार सभी खर्च उठाएगी। प्रतियोगिता-परीक्षा की तैयारी और कोचिंग के लिए भी सहायता राशि सरकार देगी।

दो कमरो में स्कूल एक मजाक
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि हम गरीबों को बेहतर शिक्षा देने की बात करते हैं। आदिवासी, दलित, पिछड़ों को अच्छी शिक्षा देने की बात करते हैं, लेकिन जो दो कमरों में शिक्षा देने की व्यवस्था पूर्व से चली आ रही है। वह मजाक उड़ाने जैसा है। आज उससे अलग हटकर सरकार ने बेहतर शिक्षा के लिए उत्कृष्ट विद्यालयों को निजी स्कूलों के तर्ज पर विकसित किया है। राज्य में 35 हजार स्कूल हैं, लेकिन 4500 स्कूलों को उत्कृष्ट कर रहे हैं। वर्षों तक राज्य की जो पढ़ाई की स्थिति बनी रही वह चिंता का विषय है।

पंचायत तक जाएंगे सरकार के कदम
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय के रूप में शिक्षा की दिशा में सरकार ने महत्त्वाकांक्षी कदम उठाया है। यह कदम सरकार की पंचायत तक जाएंगे। अब यह कदम आगे बढ़ चुका है। यह रुक न पाए। इसमें सबसे अहम भूमिका शिक्षा विभाग और शिक्षकों की होगी। शिक्षा बहुत बड़ा शस्त्र है। इसके माध्यम से हरेक चीज हासिल की जा सकती है। झारखंड में बच्चों की शिक्षा विषय को प्राथमिकता रख कर काम होना चाहिए था, जो नहीं हुआ और देर से शुरू हो रहा है। शिक्षा व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार समय की मांग है। आज प्रतियोगिता का दौर है। प्रतियोगिता के इस दौर में राज्य के स्कूलों में अध्ययनरत बच्चों को बेहतर शिक्षा देना अत्यंत आवश्यक है।

ख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने कहा, "झारखंड के नौनिहालों के लिए ऐतिहासिक दिन है। राज्य की स्कूली व्यवस्था को उत्कृष्ट बनाने की ओर पहला कदम बढ़ाया गया है। उत्कृष्ट विद्यालयों की यह श्रृंखला पंचायतों तक जाएगी। राज्य में शुरू हो रहे इन उत्कृष्ट विद्यालयों की स्थापना में तत्कालीन शिक्षा मंत्री स्व जगरनाथ महतो जी का निरंतर प्रयास रहा। राज्य की शिक्षा व्यवस्था सुदृढ़ हो, कोई गरीब संसाधनों के अभाव में गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा से दूर न रहे, यही हमारी प्राथमिकता है।" 

