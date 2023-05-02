बीपीएससी से 178026 शिक्षकों की भर्ती के पद व वेतनमान नीतीश कुमार सरकार से मंजूर

Hindustan Hindi News
BPSC Recruitment 2023: राज्य सरकार ने नई नियमावली के तहत बहाल होने वाले शिक्षकों के वेतनमान तय कर दिये हैं। साथ ही नये एक लाख 78 हजार 26 पदों का सृजन भी किया गया है। इन नये पदो पर नियुक्ति बिहार लोक स

Alakha Singhहिन्दुस्तान ब्यूरो,पटनाWed, 03 May 2023 09:51 AM

BPSC Recruitment 2023: राज्य सरकार ने नई नियमावली के तहत बहाल होने वाले शिक्षकों के वेतनमान तय कर दिये हैं। साथ ही नये एक लाख 78 हजार 26 पदों का सृजन भी किया गया है। इन नये पदो पर नियुक्ति बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग के माध्यम से होगी। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को हुई राज्य कैबिनेट की बैठक में इसकी स्वीकृति दी गई। कुल 18 प्रस्तावों को कैबिनेट ने मंजूरी दी। बैठक के बाद कैबिनेट के अपर मुख्य सचिव डॉ. एस सिद्धार्थ ने इसकी जानकारी दी।  सबसे अधिक प्राथमिक (कक्षा1-5) के शिक्षकों के 85,477 पद सृजित हुए हैं। वहीं, मध्य विद्यालय (कक्षा 6-8) के 1745, माध्यमिक (कक्षा 9-10) के 33,186 और उच्चतर माध्यमिक (कक्षा 11-12) के 57,618 पद सृजित किए गए हैं। वहीं, पूर्व की नियमावली के तहत सृजित 1,78,026 पदों को प्रत्यर्पित किया गया है। इनमें पंचायत व नगर प्रारंभिक के 79,943 पद मरणशील हो गये थे। नई नियमावली के तहत बहाल शिक्षक राज्य सरकार के कर्मचारी होंगे, जिनके खाते में सीधे ट्रेजरी से वेतन का भुगतान होगा। प्राथमिक शिक्षकों के मूल वेतन के साथ ही 42 प्रतिशत महंगाई भत्ता (डीए), आठ प्रतिशत एचआरए, सीटीए 1500 और 1000 मेडिकल प्रतिमाह मिलेगा। इस तरह प्राथमिक से उच्चतर माध्यमिक तक के शिक्षकों को प्रतिमाह 40 हजार से 51 हजार वेतन मिलेगा। 

इसके अतिरिक्त 14 प्रतिशत शिक्षकों के पेंशन में राज्य सरकार अंशदान देगी, जो प्रतिमाह 3500 से 4500 तक की होगी। पेंशन की राशि को जोड़ दें तो कुल वेतन और बढ़ जाएगा। राज्य सरकार के इस निर्णय से सालाना 11 हजार करोड़ खर्च होंगे। प्राथमिक शिक्षकों का मूल वेतन 25 हजार, मध्य विद्यालय का 28 हजार, माध्यमिक का 31 हजार और उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय के शिक्षकों का मूल वेतन 32 हजार तय किया गया है।

इसी माह प्रकाशित हो सकता है विज्ञापन
शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति के लिए इसी माह विज्ञापन प्रकाशित किया जा सकता है। शिक्षा विभाग के सूत्रों के अनुसार कैबिनेट की मंजूरी के बाद शिक्षकों के सभी पदों को जिलों में आवश्यकता के अनुसार बांटकर रोस्टर क्लीयरेंस के लिए भेजा जाएगा। जिलों से आरक्षण रोस्टर क्लीयरेंस के बाद विज्ञापन बीपीएससी को भेजी जाएगी।

पूर्व का और नए वेतन में अंतर :

प्राथमिक : वेतनमान डीए एचआरए सीटीए मेडिकल कुल
नियोजित : 21,290             8942 1703             2130 1000             35,064

नया वेतन : 25,000             10,500 2000             2130 1000             40,630
मध्य : वेतनमान डीए एचआरए सीटीए मेडिकल कुल
नियोजित : 22,480             9441 1798             2130 1000             36,849

नया वेतन : 22,800             11,760 2240             2130 1000             45,130
माध्यमिक : वेतनमान डीए एचआरए सीटीए मेडिकल कुल
नियोजित : 22,480             9441 1798             2130 1000             36,849

नया वेतन : 31,000             13,020 2480             2130 1000             49,630
उच्च माध्यमिक : वेतनमान डीए एचआरए सीटीए मेडिकल कुल
नियोजित : 23,650             9933 1892             2130 1000             38,605

नया वेतन : 21,000             13,440 2560             2130 1000             51,130

पंचायतों में बहाल होंगे 6570 लेखापाल
हर ग्राम पंचायत में अब लेखा सह आईटी सहायक होंगे। इसको लेकर 6570 इनके नये पद सृजित किये गये हैं। पूर्व से लेखा सह आईटी सहायक के 2096 पद सृजित हैं, जिसके विरुद्ध नियुक्ति भी की गई है। पूर्व में तय किया गया था कि चार ग्राम पंचायतों पर एक लेखा सह आईटी सहायक होंगे, पर अब सभी पंचायतों में इनकी तैनाती होगी। पंचायती राज विभाग नये पदों पर नियुक्ति की कार्रवाई जल्द ही शुरू करेगा। 

