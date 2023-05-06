Hindustan Hindi News
1.78 लाख शिक्षकों की भर्ती को जिलेवार पद तय, बीपीएससी से आगे बढ़ी प्रक्रिया

BPSC Teacher Recruitment: विद्यालय शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति को लेकर जिलावार पद तय हो गया है। इन्हें संबंधित जिलों को आवंटित भी कर दिया गया है। अब जिलों को आवंटित पद पर सीधी नियुक्ति के लिए रोस्टर क्लीयरें

Alakha Singhहिन्दुस्तान ब्यूरो,पटनाSat, 06 May 2023 07:06 PM

BPSC Teacher Recruitment: विद्यालय शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति को लेकर जिलावार पद तय हो गया है। इन्हें संबंधित जिलों को आवंटित भी कर दिया गया है। अब जिलों को आवंटित पद पर सीधी नियुक्ति के लिए रोस्टर क्लीयरेंस के साथ कोटिवार आरक्षण अधियाचना मांगी गयी है। कक्षा 9 से 12 वीं तक के विद्यालय अध्यापक के लिए विषयवार आरक्षण रोस्टर का अलग-अलग संधारण जिला स्तर पर किया जाएगा। हालांकि विद्यालय अध्यापक का आरक्षण-समाशोधन से संबंधित कार्य जिला पदाधिकारी द्वारा किया जाएगा। सूबे में 1.78 लाख शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया चल रही है।

शनिवार को माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक कन्हैया प्रसाद श्रीवास्तव ने सभी जिलों से रोस्टर क्लीयरेंस के साथ आरक्षण कोटिवार अधियाचना शीघ्र उपलब्ध कराने को कहा है। दरअसल, विद्यालय अध्यापक के पद पर सीधी नियुक्ति के लिए जिलास्तर पर रिक्त पदों की गणना कर रोस्टर क्लीयरेंस के साथ आरक्षण कोटिवार अधियाचना शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग को भेजा जाना है। विभाग ने कक्षा 9 व 10 के लिए 33186 विद्यालय अध्यापक एवं कक्षा 11 व 12 तक के लिए 57618 विद्यालय अध्यापक का पद स्वीकृत किया गया है। इसके अलावा 1 से 5 वीं तक के 79943 और 6 से 8 वीं तक के 1745 पदों पर नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू की गयी है।

माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक के अनुसार तत्काल 9-10 वीं तक के अधियापन के लिए 32916 और 11-12 वीं के लिए 57618 विद्यालय अधियापक का पद जिलों को आवंटित किया गया है। इसके लिए जिलावार व विषयवार विवरणी भी दी गयी है। संबंधित जिले के जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी द्वारा आवश्यकतानुसार इसे विद्यालयों को उप आवंटित किया जाएगा। जिलों को प्राप्त विषयवार विद्यालय अध्यापक के पद पर नियुक्ति की कार्रवाई बिहार राज्य विद्यालय अध्यापक (नियुक्ति, स्थानांतरण, अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई एवं सेवाशर्त) नियमावली, 2023 के प्रावधान के अनुसार किया जाएगा। 

