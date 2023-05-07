हैदराबाद विश्वविद्यालय में 76 फैकल्टी पदों पर भर्तियां, देखिए डिटेल्स

Hindustan Hindi News
हैदराबाद विश्वविद्यालय ने फैकल्टी के 76 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। हैदराबाद विश्वविद्यालय की इस भर्ती में आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 31 मई 2023 है। इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट uohyd.ac.

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 07 May 2023 06:42 PM

हैदराबाद विश्वविद्यालय ने फैकल्टी के 76 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। हैदराबाद विश्वविद्यालय की इस भर्ती में आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 31 मई 2023 है। इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट uohyd.ac.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आवेदन के साथ जरूरी दस्तावेजों की हार्ड कॉपी डाक द्वारा भेजने की अंतिम तिथि 9 मई 2023 है।

रिक्तियों का ब्योरा : हैदराबाद विश्वविद्यालय की इस भर्ती में कुल 76 पदों पर अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया जाएगा जिनमें 21 पद प्रोफेसर के हैं, 33 पद एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर के हैं और 22 रिक्तियां असिस्टैंट प्रोफेसर की हैं।

आवेदन शुल्क : हैदराबाद विश्वविद्यालय की इस भर्ती अनारक्षित, ओबीसी वर्ग को आवेदन शुल्क के रूप में 1000 रुपए जमा कराने होंगे। वहीं एससी, एसटी व दिव्यांग अभ्यर्थियों को कोई आवेदन शुल्क नहीं देना होगा।

हैदराबाद विश्वविद्यालय भर्ती 2023 में आवेदन करने के इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट uohyd.ac.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

आवेदन जमा  कराने के बाद अभ्यर्थियों को आवेदन की हार्ड कॉपी यहां दिए गए पते पर भेजनी होगी:

पता: डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार (भर्ती) रिक्रूटमेंट सेल,
कमरा नंबर - 221, प्रथम तल, प्रशासनिक भवन, हैदराबाद विश्वविद्यालय, प्रोफेसर, सीआर राओ रोड, गचीबॉली, हैदराबाद-50046 

