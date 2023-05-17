RBSE result 2023:राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के नतीजे कुछ देर में, इस बार 8वीं क्लास में फेल भी होंगे स्टूडेंट्स

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरRBSE result 2023:राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के नतीजे कुछ देर में, इस बार 8वीं क्लास में फेल भी होंगे स्टूडेंट्स

2022 में राजस्थान कक्षा 8 में 92.76% फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए थे। अभी इस साल के नतीजों को लेकर इंतजार है। 12 बजे 13 लाख स्टूडेंट्स का यह इंतजार भी खत्म हो जाएगा। इस बार जहां स्टूडेंट्स को अंक नहीं ग्

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 17 May 2023 10:48 AM

2022 में राजस्थान कक्षा 8 में  92.76% फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए थे। अभी इस साल के नतीजों को लेकर इंतजार है। 12 बजे 13 लाख स्टूडेंट्स का यह इंतजार भी खत्म हो जाएगा।  नतीजे आरबीएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in और rajresults.nic.in पर घोषित किए जाएंगे। इस बार जहां स्टूडेंट्स को अंक नहीं ग्रेड मिलेंगे, वहीं स्टूडेंटस फेल भी होंगे। ई ग्रेड पाने वाले को फेल माना जाए। इसके अलावा सप्लीमेंट्री एग्जाम भी आयोजित किया जाएगा। इससे पहले आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में कोई भी स्टूडेंट फैल नहीं होता था, लेकिन पिछले सत्र से फेल करने का प्रावधान लागू हो गया। इस बार भी स्टूडेंट्स फेल हो सकते हैं।  पिछले साल पास प्रतिशत  92.76% रहा था। यही नहीं कुल 12.74 लाख बच्चे बैठे, जिसमें से 11.82 लाख पास हो गए।

RBSE 8th result 2023 live updates


 

