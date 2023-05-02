RBSE Rajasthan class 8th Result 2023:इसलिए हो रही राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के रिजल्ट में देरी, राजस्थान बोर्ड 8वीं के रिजल्ट पर यह है ताजा अपडेट

Hindustan Hindi News
RBSE Rajasthan class 8th Result 2023:राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड का 8वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट इस सप्ताह किसी भी दिन जारी किया जा सकता है। राज्य के बोर्ड अधिकारियों से अपडेट मिली है कि नतीजे मई के पहले स

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 02 May 2023 04:58 PM

 rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड का 8वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट इस सप्ताह किसी भी दिन जारी किया जा सकता है। राज्य के बोर्ड अधिकारियों से अपडेट मिली है कि नतीजे मई के पहले सप्ताह में किसी भी दिन जारी किए जा सकते हैं, अभी बोर्ड आंसर शीट में करेक्शन और मार्क्स को फीड कर रहे हैं। आपको बता दें कि राजस्थान बोर्ड की 8वीं क्लास की परीक्षाएं 11 अप्रैल को खत्म हो गईं थी और 9500 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर परीक्षा आयोजित की गईं थी। दरअसल नतीजों में हुई देरी चल रहे करेक्शन के वर्क के कारण हो गई थी। इस बार यह भी उम्मीद लगाई जा रही है कि नतीजे पिछले साल से बेहतर होंगे।

राजस्थान बोर्ड की वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in या rajshaladarpan.nic.in पर नतीजे चेक किए जा सकेंगे। इस साल आठवीं बोर्ड के एग्जाम तेरह लाख स्टूडेंट्स ने दिए थे। पिछले साल आठवीं का 95.59 प्रतिशत रिजल्ट रहा था आठवीं में कुल 12.63 लाख स्टूडेंट्स परीक्षा में बैठे थे, जिसमें 94.97 प्रतिशत छात्र और 96.30 प्रतिशत छात्राएं पास हुईं। इस बार भी राजस्थान बोर्ड आठवीं के नतीजे बेहतर होने की उम्मीद है।  

